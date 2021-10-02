Stories of Honor: Missoula WWII vet celebrates 100th birthday

Stan Cherzan, a WWII veteran who lives in Missoula, celebrated his 100th birthday on Friday.

He grew up in Oregon, and during his teenage years in the 1930s he enjoyed downhill skiing.

“And when the wars started, I went to the draft board and told them they could send me to Camp Hale, Colorado (a U.S. Army training facility at the time) where their 10th Mountain Division is training," he said. "And they said no problem. No problem they said, you can do that. So I enlisted.”

Two weeks later, however, he found himself in Yuma, Arizona.

“And then I knew I wasn’t going to be doing any skiing,” he said, laughing. “That was 1942.”

He said he served “all over the place," including northern Africa and then in Europe. He earned two Purple Hearts after being wounded while serving. Cherzan said the first time he was wounded, he had taken off his helmet and a sniper shot the top part of his head. The second time, he took a piece of bomb shrapnel to his ribs.

He didn’t make a lot of good friends during his time in the service, because he was afraid of becoming too close to someone who would eventually be killed. He said he was always confident he would survive the war, however.