Stories of Honor: Missoula WWII vet celebrates 100th birthday

Stan Cherzan, a WWII veteran who lives in Missoula, celebrated his 100th birthday on Friday.
He grew up in Oregon, and during his teenage years in the 1930s he enjoyed downhill skiing.
“And when the wars started, I went to the draft board and told them they could send me to Camp Hale, Colorado (a U.S. Army training facility at the time) where their 10th Mountain Division is training," he said. "And they said no problem. No problem they said, you can do that. So I enlisted.”
Two weeks later, however, he found himself in Yuma, Arizona.
“And then I knew I wasn’t going to be doing any skiing,” he said, laughing. “That was 1942.”
He said he served “all over the place," including northern Africa and then in Europe. He earned two Purple Hearts after being wounded while serving. Cherzan said the first time he was wounded, he had taken off his helmet and a sniper shot the top part of his head. The second time, he took a piece of bomb shrapnel to his ribs.
He didn’t make a lot of good friends during his time in the service, because he was afraid of becoming too close to someone who would eventually be killed. He said he was always confident he would survive the war, however.
After the war, Cherzan managed department stores. He and his wife Suzanne like to travel, and they eventually bought a ranch together. After Suzanne passed away, he moved into an apartment in central Missoula. He spends his time reading, and is especially interested in UFOs after believing he saw one himself while hunting in the late 1950s.
Cherzan’s daughter, Diedra Cherzan, said her father was in an anti-aircraft battalion. She is a U.S. Air Force veteran herself.
They both live in Missoula now, and celebrated his birthday together.
When asked his secret to a long life, Cherzan said many people on his father’s side of the family, who are from Kazakhstan, lived long lives. He said he and almost every other soldier smoked during the war because cigarette companies gave them to soldiers. But, he said, his wife was a healthy eater and cooked lots of vegetables.
“Too many,” he said.
Then he let his daughter answer for him about the key to longevity.
She said her father rode a bike 20 miles every week until he was 96 and hunted elk until he was 82. She said he also reads three books a week, lives on his own and walks regularly.
There's also another secret to his health.
“I’ll tell you, it’s ice cream, sweet rolls and Oreo cookies,” she said, grinning.