Stories of Honor: Missoula WWII veteran says Americans need to come together again

As a veteran of both World War II and the Korean War, Norman Balko of Missoula believes that Americans need to come together again.

“We need to join together again like we were at that time and restore our great country and get rid of this division and all of this political self-serving,” Balko said. “Freedom is not free. And it needs you and me.”

He believes the United States needs to be a leader on the world stage.

“We’re still fighting,” he said. “There never was a time to quit or you wouldn’t be hearing this right now. We gotta stop fighting amongst ourselves.”

Balko was a few days away from turning 95 when he spoke to the Missoulian in late July. The Bitterroot Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution held a ceremony to honor his service and that of other veterans at the American Legion hall in Missoula.

He enlisted in the U.S. Merchant Marine in World War II and sailed out of New York City across the Atlantic Ocean.

“We were headed into Europe hauling provisions for our fighting people and food for the European people who just didn’t have any food left because it was all destroyed,” he said. “So that’s what I did in World War II.”