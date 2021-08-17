Stories of Honor: Missoula WWII veteran says Americans need to come together again

As a veteran of both World War II and the Korean War, Norman Balko of Missoula believes that Americans need to come together again.
“We need to join together again like we were at that time and restore our great country and get rid of this division and all of this political self-serving,” Balko said. “Freedom is not free. And it needs you and me.”
He believes the United States needs to be a leader on the world stage.
“We’re still fighting,” he said. “There never was a time to quit or you wouldn’t be hearing this right now. We gotta stop fighting amongst ourselves.”
Balko was a few days away from turning 95 when he spoke to the Missoulian in late July. The Bitterroot Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution held a ceremony to honor his service and that of other veterans at the American Legion hall in Missoula.
He enlisted in the U.S. Merchant Marine in World War II and sailed out of New York City across the Atlantic Ocean.
“We were headed into Europe hauling provisions for our fighting people and food for the European people who just didn’t have any food left because it was all destroyed,” he said. “So that’s what I did in World War II.”
After the war, Balko got into the metal fabrication business and got to be pretty handy. Then another war changed his life.
“I was drafted into the Korean War, and they put me into the maintenance department because I was prepared to help the services in that manner,” he recalled.
Then, on the way to the Korean peninsula, his life changed again.
“I was headed to Korea to maintain equipment and we had a change of orders because Alaska was being attacked by Russian MiGs with Korean pilots and so on," he said. "And they needed us as a defensive line.”
Balko served two years in Alaska, in subzero temperatures, as part of a defensive installation from Fairbanks to the North Pole meant to stop attacks on the U.S. from the north.
He was honorably discharged from active service when the war ended and served in the reserves for another five years.
He went back into business and married his wife, Doris, a schoolteacher, in 1956. They recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary and have four daughters, 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
The couple moved to Missoula in 1963 and have been active in numerous church and business organizations.
“I’ve lived practically half my life in Missoula,” Balko said.
He agrees with journalist Tom Brokaw’s assessment that the generation that lived through World War II is America’s “greatest generation,” he said.
“I think that’s true,” Balko said. “It still is in my heart. And I am personally proud to be included in this worthy part of history that we lived through."
He's especially proud of the fact that Americans came together to do what was right.
"All citizens gave us the strength to correct the wrong that was going on at the time and we did that successfully.”