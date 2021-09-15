Stories of Honor: Richard 'Les' Duncan: Missoula WWII vet served on battleships

Richard Lester Duncan, known as “Les” to his friends, has lived in Missoula for over 40 years and is a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

Born in 1925 in a small town in North Dakota, Duncan rode horses with his brothers to various one-room schools growing up.

In 1943, at the age of 17, he joined the Navy.

“My parents had to sign for me,” Duncan recalled.

His parents thought he wouldn’t be allowed to serve anyway because he had been accidentally shot through the lung as a child, but the Navy wasn’t that selective in those days.

When asked why he wanted to join the military, Duncan said he wanted to help his country.

“Well, war broke out you know and I wanted to do my part too, like everybody else,” he said.

After boot camp, Duncan took a train to San Francisco and then boarded a ship to New Caledonia in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. He served a year and a half on the battleship USS Massachusetts and then later on the USS Washington.

He started as a seaman, then moved up to fireman and finished as an electrician. He remembers that most of the sailors he served with were also between the ages of 17 and 20.

