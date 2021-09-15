Stories of Honor: Richard 'Les' Duncan: Missoula WWII vet served on battleships

Richard Lester Duncan, known as “Les” to his friends, has lived in Missoula for over 40 years and is a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
Born in 1925 in a small town in North Dakota, Duncan rode horses with his brothers to various one-room schools growing up.
In 1943, at the age of 17, he joined the Navy.
“My parents had to sign for me,” Duncan recalled.
His parents thought he wouldn’t be allowed to serve anyway because he had been accidentally shot through the lung as a child, but the Navy wasn’t that selective in those days.
When asked why he wanted to join the military, Duncan said he wanted to help his country.
“Well, war broke out you know and I wanted to do my part too, like everybody else,” he said.
After boot camp, Duncan took a train to San Francisco and then boarded a ship to New Caledonia in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. He served a year and a half on the battleship USS Massachusetts and then later on the USS Washington.
He started as a seaman, then moved up to fireman and finished as an electrician. He remembers that most of the sailors he served with were also between the ages of 17 and 20.
Duncan was a powder loader for 16-inch guns that were used for bombarding islands. Another of his responsibilities during conflict was to place shells in the chambers of five-inch guns, which were used to defend against Japanese airplanes.
Another duty was to transport 40mm canisters from the ammunition room, located in the lower level of the battleship, to be used in the turrets against Japanese Kamikaze suicide bombers coming in at short range. During the Battle of Okinawa in April of 1945, the USS Massachusetts had to fire on Kamikaze pilots as they attacked the USS San Jacinto.
Duncan was scheduled to be discharged when his orders changed to “essential” in order to transport troops from England back to the United States. Those duties took about three years.
“We made two trips hauling troops back from Europe,” he said.
Duncan was awarded the American Campaign Medal, a Philippine Liberation Ribbon and the Asiatic-Pacific Area Campaign Medal.
“I got out in ’46 when the war was over with,” he recalled.
Duncan knows he is fortunate to have survived the war, and struggles to hold back tears when he remembers those who fought and died at Iwo Jima.
After 58 years of marriage, his beloved wife Phyllis passed away in 2012. Together, they had five children and five grandchildren.
Now, at the age of 96, Duncan likes to visit the American Legion Post in Missoula whenever it's open, as it serves as an important gathering place for people of his generation.