'Stories of Honor': Stevensville man climbs ranks during 30-year career with US Navy

Terry Zieba enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1971 at the age of 18, right after he graduated high school.

The military beckoned him because he didn’t view his hometown of Gary, Indiana, as a place where he could get a job he wanted.

“A lot of the kids were going away to school, but I had no interest in going to college at the time,” Zieba said. “A lot of the kids in Gary worked in steel mills and manufacturing plants. That’s what my dad did. But I didn’t want to do that. I saw the Navy as a real opportunity to grow up and test myself and just get out on my own.”

Zieba, now 69, ended up serving for three decades, including time in the US Navy Reserve, and at the end of his career he reached the rank of Command Master Chief, one of the highest ranks an enlisted man can reach.

“You are a liaison between enlisted folks and the commanding officer and command staff,” he said.

Now retired, he lives in Stevensville and recently traveled to his 51st high school reunion.

Zieba is humble about his time in the service and says that the men and women who were killed or injured sacrificed much more than he did.

“I was real fortunate,” he said. “There are a lot of people that lost their lives, there are a lot of people that survived but are injured or have PTSD. They’ll be broken for the rest of their lives.”

Zieba, now 69, said being in the military as a teenager was a little difficult at first.

“It was a little tough trying to get through boot camp,” he recalled. “It really wasn’t that bad physically, it was more mentally demanding going through sonar school. I was a sonar technician, so I had a lot of real technical stuff thrown at me.”

It was also the first time he was on his own.

“It was tough being away from home and my girlfriend,” he said. “Then I got assigned to a ship and then you get involved in the daily routine shipboard.”

Eventually, he would serve all over the world, from Korea to the Caribbean, but he spent a large portion of his career on the East Coast.

“I was mostly assigned to small ships, destroyers, frigates and a floating dry dock,” he said. “I was once assigned to a field hospital. I got to see the world and found out that it was four-fifths water.”

Serving during the Cold War was interesting, to say the least.

“The ships that I was on at that time were all nuclear capable,” Zieba recalled. “I couldn’t confirm if we carried nuclear weapons or not, but it was very real. I can’t tell you the number of times we tracked unidentified contacts, which turned out to be Russian submarines just 10 to 20 miles off the coast of the United States.”

As a sonar technician, he often heard strange noises in the ocean that turned out to be a huge bed of shrimp or whales.

“The noises sea life makes is just incredible,” he said.

Zieba said he often thinks about people who are serving in the military all over the world, putting themselves in harm’s way.

Those men and women are the real heroes, he said.

“I joined the service because I was patriotic and wanted to do my part,” he said. “It was a privilege to serve. But those are the people that deserve thanks.”