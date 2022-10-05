Stories of Honor: UM administrator wants to empower military students

Pat Beckwith, director of the Military and Veterans Services office at the University of Montana, wants UM to become the most military-friendly university in the nation over the next 10 years.

It’s an ambitious goal, but one that the Army veteran is prepared to undertake.

After two deployments in Afghanistan and one in Iraq, plus the award of a Bronze Star along the way, Beckwith has developed the experience and fortitude to realize his far-reaching plans for UM.

Beckwith cultivated a passion for education while serving in the Middle East.

“When I served in combat, I could tell one of the No. 1 issues that brought a lot of these nations into conflict was education and access to education by everyone in the populace and the ability to reach out for higher education,” he said. “I realized just the benefit of those opportunities that we have here in the United States.”

In particular, Beckwith noticed the way military service opens doors for service members and their families, from tuition assistance to the Post-9/11 GI Bill.

“Our society has done very well for military members in creating education benefits for your service,” Beckwith said.

Still, he observed ways that education could be more accessible and better utilized by military-affiliated students. Beckwith, who attended an Educational Leadership program at UM, sought to improve educational opportunities for this unique student body in Missoula.

UM is well-positioned to serve military-affiliated students for a variety of reasons, Beckwith explained.

Montana boasts a robust veteran population, Beckwith noted.

At UM, he said, “we have an incredibly large military-affiliated population, estimated over 13%.”

That equates to more than 400 students with military backgrounds at the university.

When those students graduate, they have the chance to integrate into a state culture that values military service, according to Beckwith.

“They know they’ll have relatability and can find connections here,” he said.

And, perhaps most importantly, the administrative makeup of UM as an institution caters heavily toward military-affiliated students.

President Seth Bodnar understands where his students are coming from thanks to his own background in the U.S. military.

Bodnar served in the 101st Airborne Division and the U.S. Army’s First Special Forces Group. He was a member of the Green Berets, commanded a Special Forces detachment on multiple deployments around the world and later served as a special assistant to the Commanding General in Iraq.

“It’s critical that you have leadership supporting student veterans on campus,” Beckwith emphasized. “My office and my capacities would be marginalized if I didn’t have the backing of the leadership. That’s really what sets the University of Montana apart from any other university in the nation.”

Beckwith also credited Mary Kreta, associate vice president for enrollment, for her commitment to serving military students.

Beckwith aims to utilize UM’s strong military commitments to create a more supportive and empowering culture for veterans and their families.

The first priority for Beckwith is to influence student culture to embrace military students, and the second prong of his approach is to secure career pathways for military-affiliated UM graduates.

Beckwith hopes military students will be accepted, supported and most importantly, empowered on UM’s campus. Many of them bring diversity and maturity to the campus, and Beckwith hopes classmates appreciate the contributions of their military-affiliated peers.

“It’s a privilege to receive all of these military-affiliated students,” he pointed out. “On this campus, how do we harness their skills and capabilities to make this campus better and to enable them to make our entire community better?”

He also wants to line up post-university plans for military-affiliated students, who follow a tricky career path from having an occupation in the armed forces, then attending classes and finally pursuing a second career.

Beckwith wants to expand opportunities like the ambassadors program that operates in UM’s Forestry Department among student veterans. The program leverages networking and career connections to empower veterans to pursue diverse forestry careers.

In his role as director of the Military and Veterans Services office, which was established last fall, Beckwith prioritizes handling military students’ financial benefits so they can simply focus on their education.

“I just want to do everything I can to help them take advantage of this,” Beckwith said.