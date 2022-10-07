Stories of Honor: Women's service in WWII opened doors for future female military members

Just one month before her 20th birthday in 1944, Betty Meyer found herself in an Army recruiting office in downtown Seattle.

She had the day off from work and no prior plans to join the military, but with many friends, classmates and relatives who were already enlisted it didn’t feel out of the ordinary.

“I just decided, I don’t know why I did it,” Meyer said. “I just decided to join while I was in downtown Seattle. I was an impulsive kid I guess.”

Back then, women who wanted to join the military needed permission from their parents and be at least 20 years old to enlist. So she waited a month and wrote a letter to her parents back in her hometown of Paradise, Montana.

“I had to write to them because we didn’t even have phones in Paradise, it was strange,” Meyer said. “But anyhow, I got their permission and then my birthday was in June and I joined.”

From there she went to Des Moines to begin basic training and later started motor transport school for six weeks. She learned “how to drive everything that they had.”

Growing up in Montana, Meyer had gotten her first driver’s license at age 14.

After training she shipped out to California, stationed at Camp Beale.

“It was a very big camp,” Meyer said. “They did about everything there.They recruited people. They had people coming back from overseas being discharged.”

Camp Beale opened in October 1942 as a training site. During World War II it was home to more than 60,000 soldiers. By 1948 the camp transferred from the Army to the Air Force. Now known as the Beale Air Force Base, more than 4,500 military personnel are stationed there today.

While working at Camp Beale, Meyer drove trucks, buses and other vehicles.

“When I first started out I had to go in every day to get (an assignment),” Meyer said. “You went into the office and got a trip ticket. You didn’t know what you’re going to be driving.

“I’ve always said, boy I didn’t do much with the service because I felt it was a job, really,” Meyer said. “I never thought it was anything to talk about.”

Meyer was discharged on July 4, 1945.

She didn’t realize her impact until years later.

Meyer traveled to Washington D.C. from Montana through the Big Sky Honor Flight to tour different monuments and attractions in the nation’s capitol with other World War II veterans.

“They showed us everything in Washington D.C., all the different places, all those tourist things that you do when you’re in Washington and it was really wonderful,” Meyer said. “They had a big banquet for us. It was really wonderful.”

The Big Sky Honor Flight first launched in 2012 and has since transported over 750 World War II veterans on nine flights to the capitol at no cost to them as a way to honor them and celebrate their service.

Of the veterans on the honor flight Meyer attended, she was one of only a small handful of women. While visiting the Military Women’s Memorial at the National Mall, she was speaking with a woman who worked in Sen. Jon Tester’s office who was a major in the Air Force.

“She asked me what I did and I said, 'Well I didn’t do very much, I drove buses, trucks and stuff,'” Meyer recalled. “And she says, 'Don’t ever say that. You women going into the service at that time paved the way for women now that are in the service.'

“It made me feel a little more important,” Meyer said. “That’s what we were in there for, to replace the men so they could go in combat you know?”

During the war, more than 6 million women took jobs in factories, 3 million volunteered with the Red Cross and over 200,000 served in the military, according to the National World War II Museum. Women’s auxiliary branches were created for every branch of the military, though they couldn't hold positions in combat outside of nursing.

“I never regretted it, I had a lot of fun, I really enjoyed it,” Meyer said. “It was like having a job but I had to wear a uniform and follow a lot of rules.”