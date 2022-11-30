Storm threatens travel and avalanches, heralds ski area openings

A “vigorous winter storm” predicted to batter central Idaho and western Montana through Friday morning could complicate travel and make deadly avalanches likely.

The National Weather Service on Wednesday predicted “significant snow accumulations” across central Idaho, central western Montana and northwestern Montana. Snow totals range from up to 6 inches in valleys to more than 2 feet in the mountains, particularly at higher elevations. Snow is forecast to taper off Friday morning; most of the accumulation was forecast for Wednesday and Thursday.

“Travel could be very difficult to impossible,” the agency stated. “Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.”

Missoula, Hamilton, Drummond and Polson could pick up 4–6 inches of snow by midday Friday, according to the agency. Lookout Pass, west of Missoula along Interstate 90 on the Montana-Idaho state line, could collect 8–12 inches, as could Lost Trail Pass, south of Hamilton where U.S. Highway 93 crosses into Idaho. Kalispell was predicted to pick up 3–4 inches. The mountains around Idaho’s Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness north of Stanley and west of Challis, could see up to 2.5 feet.

On Wednesday afternoon, the agency forecast a low of 25 degrees in Missoula for Wednesday night into Thursday, a high of 33 degrees Thursday, a low of 16 Thursday night and a high of 26 Friday, with snow giving way to mostly cloudy skies that afternoon. The agency predicted a chance of snow Saturday into Saturday night, as well, with highs in the 20s and lows in the teens into next week. Another storm system could move through the area from Sunday night through Tuesday.

In the central Bitterroot Range south of Missoula, winds buffeting terrain between 4,000 and 6,000 feet elevation were predicted to come primarily from the south and southwest, with sustained winds from 6–9 mph and gusts up to 18 mph. From 6,000–8,000 feet elevation, winds were predicted to come from the southwest and west at sustained speeds of 13–18 mph and gusts up to 31 mph. The strongest sustained winds and gusts were predicted for Wednesday, with winds slowing as the storm progresses. The snow level in the Bitterroot Valley was predicted to be at 2,500 feet Wednesday, 3,500 feet Thursday and 2,500 feet Friday.

Winds could also gust as high as 20 mph in northwestern Montana, according to the National Weather Service. The agency issued a winter weather advisory for much of southwest and central western Montana, and a winter storm warning for northwestern Montana, Glacier National Park and the Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex area.

Avalanche bulletin

The prospect of significant snowfall rapidly accumulating on an already fragile snowpack could dramatically increase the likelihood of deadly avalanches across the region.

“If you are recreating in the mountains in the coming week, pay attention to red flags,” Jeff Carty, director of the West Central Avalanche Center in Missoula, wrote in an update late last week. “Signs like recent avalanches, whumpfing, and shooting cracks indicate the snowpack is unstable. Low angle slopes, under 30 degrees, are always a good choice during active storm cycles, especially so with the current mix of weak layers and barely covered early season hazards. Stay well back from the base of avalanche slopes as conditions may be right to trigger avalanches remotely, from below, the sides, or above.”

After an early start to the season’s snowpack began with late October storms, cold and clear conditions beginning around Nov. 10 caused snow crystals in the relatively shallow snowpack to transform into large, angular, faceted crystals. Faceted snow crystals don’t bond together well, making a faceted snowpack especially weak and unable to support denser snow above. After smaller accumulations of a few inches each on Nov. 23 and 27, this latest, stronger storm system could overload the weak snowpack, making natural and human-triggered avalanches likely.

The Flathead Avalanche Center issued a special avalanche bulletin on Wednesday morning: “Dangerous avalanche conditions may develop if snowfall and warming temperatures arrive as forecast. Heavy snow may create slabs 1 to 2 feet thick that break on buried layers of old, weak snow. These may fail naturally, or be triggered from adjacent slopes.”

Additionally, high winds can transport snow over ridges and other terrain features, and deposit the snow on the downwind, or leeward, side. Wind transport of snow can create dense, thick “wind slabs” on leeward terrain that are prone to avalanches.

Avalanches are possible on any slope 30 degrees or steeper, and can be triggered remotely and without warning from above, below or adjacent to a slope that steep.

Carty wrote that he expected to publish updated information Friday. Both avalanche centers, which are run through the Forest Service, appealed to backcountry travelers to submit observations about what they experience with the snowpack. Covering vast expanses of terrain with only a few forecasters each, the centers rely on observations from the public to assess snowpack conditions and behavior, and to forecast avalanche risk.

Both centers have also strongly encouraged backcountry travelers to carry modern avalanche rescue equipment — at minimum a locator beacon (transceiver), probe and shovel — and complete training and practice on how to use them in the event of an avalanche burial. Training on safe travel through the backcountry, and specifically on identifying and avoiding avalanche terrain as needed, is also essential. The Flathead Avalanche Center, noting that the snowmobile season on many public lands opens Dec. 1, specifically urged winter travelers to “please make sure to check conditions, plan ahead for your outings and have a communication plan in place. Be sure to carry safety equipment survival gear, transceiver, shovel and probe while in the backcountry.”

More ski areas open

Aside from the snarled traffic, heightened avalanche danger and sore backs from shoveling that accompany storms such as this, the dumps of powder also offer excellent skiing and snowboarding. This week and next, two popular ski areas will open for the season with unusually good opportunities for early season powder turns. The risk of avalanches is significantly lower, although not always zero, inside operating ski areas that conduct avalanche mitigation work.

Lost Trail Pass Ski Area, about two hours south of Missoula, starts spinning its lifts Thursday, Dec. 1. The ski area announced Wednesday afternoon that it had received 15 inches of new snow so far this week, including 10 inches in the past 48 hours. And that was before the latest storm hit with full force. Lifts open at 9:30 a.m. and run until 4 p.m.

This weekend, Dec. 3–4, Montana Snowbowl near Missoula is holding season pass pickup events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days. Opening day is anticipated for next Friday, Dec. 9.