Storms promise white, windy Christmas travel

With snow blanketing the western Montana landscape for nearly two months now, there's little question that we'll have a classic "white Christmas" this year.

Nonetheless, more snow is on its way starting this weekend, lasting through Christmas.

According to the National Weather Service on Friday, a "much-advertised arctic airmass is still expected to begin impacting northwest Montana along the Continental Divide as early as Saturday night, with an increase in east-northeast winds, a significant drop in temperatures, and persistent snow occurring near the Divide and west through Lincoln County."

That storm system, forecast to persist into Monday, could dump up to a foot or more of snow above 4,500 feet elevation, snarling vehicle travel on mountain passes. On Friday, the agency forecast that Missoula and other nearby valley locations would pick up 1–2 inches of snow by Monday evening. Valley locales to the north, including Polebridge, West Glacier, Kalispell and Libby, were forecast to receive 2–3 inches.

Mountains in the Great Burn region west of Missoula could get up to 1 foot of snow, as could the mountains of the Cabinet Range, Mission Range, Swan Range, Glacier National Park and Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex. Mountains to the south and southeast of Missoula, including the Bitterroot and Sapphire ranges, may receive only a few inches or less. Lost Trail Pass was forecast to receive only about an inch.

Low temps overnight are forecast to dip to near or just below zero — not unusual for western Montana in winter — and wind chill values could plunge as low as -25 degrees.

"Snow will shift southward towards the I-90 corridor on Monday before the next round of snowfall begins to impact the region thereafter," the agency stated. "Expect bitterly cold temperatures to continue during this time, along with snow, blowing snow, and potentially dangerous backcountry conditions."

Although valleys may see a brief reprieve from snowfall in the middle of the week, "mountain ranges along the Idaho/Montana border will very likely see continuous snowfall through mid-week (possibly even longer!) as moisture from an incoming atmospheric river begins to overrun the arctic airmass in place over the region."

That scenario, the agency stated, is ideal for producing snow. Another storm system will reach western Montana toward the end of the week and into the weekend. The agency on Friday hadn't yet predicted snowfall amounts that far out. But it warned: "All area mountain passes will be under the threat of heavy snow with resultant travel impacts. If you have travel plans, now is the time to adjust accordingly given the high probability for impacts from snow."

Above-average snowpack

The successive rounds of snowstorms this week will add snow to an already healthy snowpack. That will bolster the amount of water held in the region's mountains, but also holds the potential to create dangerous avalanche conditions.

An unusually early start to winter weather gave some areas more than double their normal amount of snow for early November. Since then, much of western Montana's snowpack remained near or above normal values. A weather station on Stuart Mountain, at 7,400 feet elevation north of Missoula, reported 34 inches of snow, or 92% the Dec. 16 average of 37 inches. The Lubrecht Flume station, at 4,680 feet in the Garnet Mountains east of Missoula, reported 12 inches — 171% of its typical 7 inches for Dec. 16.

Stations across the Bitterroot Mountains, around Lolo Pass and into the Great Burn region were around average on Friday. A variety of stations farther afield, from the Flathead, through the Big Hole and to the Gravely Range, recorded snow depths of 120% to more than 200% of average on Friday. But some areas held lower than average snowpack. Mountains near Anaconda hovered around 79–88% of average Friday.

Although the snowpack is generally a healthy depth, within the snowpack are widespread weak layers of angular, faceted snow crystals that don't bond well to each other — a product of thin, early season snowpack transforming in frigid conditions. As more snow piles up on top of those weak layers, the faceted crystals can act like marbles and send the slabs of snow above them sliding downhill in avalanches. Avalanches are possible on any slope 30 degrees or steeper, and can be triggered remotely and without warning from above, below or adjacent to a slope that steep.

On Thursday, the West Central Montana Avalanche Center noted in its daily forecast that "skiers and riders are likely to trigger large persistent slab avalanches on upper elevation slopes steeper than 30 degrees. Large avalanches are possible at middle elevations. Northerly aspects are the most sensitive. Signs of instability, like recent avalanches, cracking, and collapsing, are sure signs of danger." That forecast product was expired by midday Friday, but the Avalanche Center issues new forecasts on its website, missoulaavalanche.org, as conditions change. The Flathead Avalanche Center on Friday also warned of a persistent weak layer buried 1–3 feet deep.