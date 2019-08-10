A flight through history

Miss Montana, N-24320

May 4, 1944 — Rolled off the Douglas Aircraft manufacturing line in Long Beach, California. Accepted into service by the U.S. Army Air Forces and assigned to Rosecrans Air Force Base in St. Louis, Missouri.

June 1945 — Transferred to the 554th Army Air Force Base in Memphis, Tennessee.

April 1946 — Missoulian story noted purchase by Johnson Flying Services of Missoula.

May 1946 — After modification for civilian use by Johnson, given the registration number N-24320.

Aug. 5, 1949 — Assigned to fly 16 smokejumpers to Mann Gulch Fire in Montana. Only three of the 15 jumpers survived.

Dec. 22, 1954 — Crash-landed in the Monongahela River near Pittsburgh while carrying 23 soldiers from Newark, New Jersey, to Tacoma, Washington, for Christmas. Nine passengers and the captain drowned attempting to reach shore.

1975 — Sold to Evergreen International Airlines of McMinnville, Oregon

1979 — Sold to Basler Aviation of Oshkosh, Wisconsin

1985 — Sold to McNeely Charter Service of West Memphis, Arkansas

Dec. 15, 1994 — Sustained substantial damage to the tail when a FedEx Cessna jet collided with N-24320 in the dark while both airplanes were taxiing for takeoff in Memphis.

2001 — Sold to the Museum of Mountain Flying, Missoula

2018 — Dubbed “Miss Montana” as efforts began by the Museum of Mountain Flying to make the plane airworthy

May 12, 2019 — Flew for the first time since 2001

May 19, 2019 — Left Missoula to fly to Europe for the 75th commemoration of D-Day and the 70th commemoration of the Berlin Airlift

June 24, 2019 — Returned safely from Europe