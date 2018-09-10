The irony was as inescapable as the smoke it rolled in on.
Even as nine large wildfires burned uncontained in the Northern Rockies last weekend, the valleys of western Montana were choked with smoke from prescribed U.S. Forest Service burns in the mountains of Idaho.
The wags on social media ran rampant.
“So after we survive all the current smoke for months, you want to add more and extend the smoke season?” one asked.
“Can you just clear it up by hand with some of those desk jockeys and let us breath [sic] the smokeless air for a while longer??” wondered another.
The anomaly, coming on the heels of last year’s epic summer of fire and smoke in these parts, is the product of an unusual late summer, Ralph Rau said Friday, a few hours before the smoke rolled in.
Rau has been director of fire for the Forest Service’s Northern Region in Missoula for the past three years. Before that he was deputy supervisor on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest, the source of most of Montana's smoke attack.
"We're able to do a lot more prescribed burn earlier than what we've typically been able to do for quite some time, so that's a little bit different flavor this year," he said.
The storm that dumped more than a half-inch of precipitation on Aug. 20 "kind of turned things around and allowed us to catch some of those (wild) fires and actually turn a lot of them back to the units,” Rau said. “They’re still out there and we’ve got people on them, but not to the extent we did, so we have a lot of prescribed fire requests coming in. We’re actually doing a lot of ignition right now.
“Usually this time of year, the fire season has been so intense we haven’t had the people or the capability to do that.”
An announcement on Thursday from the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest said fire managers planned to begin prescription fire operations “immediately and through the fall” in areas across the forest.
There’s a small window of time to burn “as some areas receive 30 to 60 inches of rain annually,” the release said. It added that many of the planned burn areas have gone relatively untouched by fire for almost a century. “Applying fire in a controlled manner will allow for low to moderate fire behavior and reduce the risk of future catastrophic wildfires.”
Meanwhile, the Lolo National Forest in Montana said Friday the Seeley Lake Ranger District had completed prescribed burning in three units in Colt Summit north of Seeley Lake. A controlled burn in the Upper Ninemile was canceled Friday after a day of fire.
A 300-acre burn on the Bitterroot National Forest’s Darby-Sula Ranger District could occur as early as the next few days. It's the first of several planned for the Bitterroot National Forest, even as Forest Service firefighters responded to two small lightning fires Monday afternoon.
On the National Bison Range, two main roads are set to be closed Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. while 300 acres are burned.
And the Bureau of Land Management’s Missoula Field Office said in a news release Monday that firefighters from the BLM, Forest Service and the Montana Department of Natural Resource and Conservation will be involved in five controlled burns in the Blackfoot Valley, four of them southwest of Clearwater Junction and the other one 12 miles west of Lincoln. Smoke may be visible periodically over the next few months.
Smoke and whom it affects is one part of the prescription in a prescribed burn, said Jeannette Dreadfulwater, spokeswoman for the Nez Perce-Clearwater forest.
“There’s a ton of coordination that goes in there, as far as working with the Idaho (Department of Environmental Quality), the Montana DEQ, working with the regional office,” Dreadfulwater said. “If one of the other forests in the region is going to do some prescriptive burns, that’s another piece of the coordination.”
Fire planners “are very cognizant” of the effects smoke from controlled burns will have downwind, she said. “We understand the natural air currents have smoke traveling that way, not just from Idaho but from California, Oregon and Washington as well.”
Dreadfulwater said she had not yet heard if there would be further burns on the Nez Perce-Clearwater this week.
Sarah Coefield, Missoula’s smoke guru as air quality specialist for the health department, received word of the Idaho fires in advance last week and passed it on to city and county officials and the media on Thursday in a “Wildfire and Prescribed Burning Air Quality Update.”
The Nez Perce-Clearwater specifically pointed to residents of Missoula and the Bitterroot as ones who would likely see smoke over the weekend from prescribed fires on the North Fork and Lochsa ranger districts. According to the National Weather Service, most of the smoke came from two burns. The closest was south of the North Fork Clearwater and Kelly Creek Work Camp, roughly 35 miles west of Lolo Pass.
Air quality monitors in Frenchtown and Missoula spiked toward Unhealthy for a few hours Friday evening, casting an unsettling pall over high school football games, First Friday, and other outdoor activities on an otherwise pleasant late summer night.
The cloud of odiferous wood smoke penetrated inside buildings and hung heavy all weekend over the Bitterroot Valley, where people were choking like it was 2017 again.
Montana’s fires finally calmed down last year in mid-September, thanks to drenching rains and snows in higher elevations.
Forest Service meteorolgists are calling for a later-than-usual event this year.
“What our folks are saying is that none of the models are seeing a season-ending event where we get enough rain until the end of September to mid-October range,” Rau said. “So during this time we’re going to be with wildfires, with prescribed fires, and then we get into that kind of fall pattern.”