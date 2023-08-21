Dawna Kluesner kisses Cau, an 8-year-old Chihuahua, in the lobby of the Poverello Center as Kluesner waits to receive free veterinarian care for her dog at a pop-up clinic organized by the Street Dog Coalition, a nonprofit that offers free veterinarian services to pets in 40 cities across the country on Aug. 18. Kluesner learned about the free clinics through the Pov's Homeless Outreach Team. "I was really happy to get (Cau) in here today," she said. The clinics offered pet owners vaccinations, deworming medication and full medical check-ups for their furry companions. The clinics are equipped with plenty of snacks and treats for pets who are nervous, anxious or excited about coming in for medical check-ups with their owners. For more information about the clinics, visit thestreetdogcoalition.org.