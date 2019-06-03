The news of D-Day, when it came to Missoula, was from a surprising source.
It was 10:30 p.m. our time on June 5, 1944, when German radio out of Berlin began announcing the Allied landings in France in a series of flashes. It was 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 6, in Europe.
Newspaper editors such as Frenchy Ferguson of the Daily Missoulian had time to shuffle their front pages.
Early local readers saw “INVASION IS ON” in a banner headline across the top, in 120-point type, which is very large. Text down the entire right half of the page appeared in bold type under the subhead “Allies Land on Northern Coast of France Under Heavy Naval, Air Support.”
A not insignificant development in Italy was pushed to the side. The big news of June 5 had been that Allied forces had liberated Rome with almost no damage to the historic city. That news was pushed off the front altogether when an extra edition hit the streets early that Tuesday morning.
This time the banner head was a double-decker:
ALLIED INVADERS
SMASHING INLAND
Apparently the heads-up came early enough that the trigger could be pulled to run a giant advertisement for The Mercantile on Page 8. It put a fine point on the assault to win back France from the Germans.
A sketch portrayed a Revolutionary War soldier standing over a line of bayonet-wielding World War II infantry men, with artillery blast on the horizons and an armada of war planes overhead.
“Lafayette, we are here … AGAIN!” the Merc’s scriptwriter exclaimed.
Remember Pershing’s words in 1917? Remember the high resolve they bespoke, the eagerness to repay the old debt America always remembered?
Had you thought, Lafayette, that this time America would forget … this time America would fail the most beloved of her sister nations, her benefactress, her friend?
That America would forget the cause of freedom, as sacred to herself as it is to you?
You should have known, Lafayette, we could not stand idly by. That sooner or later our wrath would rise, that one day we WOULD come roaring to your beaches, with flaming guns and Freedom’s banners flying.
Come, as we have come today, determined that the oppressor shall pay dearly for every insult, every theft, every murder perpetrated against the beloved folk and upon the beloved soil of France.
Come determined to restore the laughter and the lights, the gayety and glamour, the wit and zest for life that are our vision of eternal France!
It has been harder this time. We have had to fight our way. This time we know, too, what difficulties still lie ahead. But this time, with your help, we will finish the job.
LAFAYETTE, WE ARE HERE … AGAIN!
On June 7, there were reports from Kalispell and Polson of “every available street flag” put up on main streets.
Businesses in Kalispell closed for an hour at 11 a.m. on June 6 for a service at the First Presbyterian Church, where “workers congregated to offer prayers for the Allied invasion forces.”
“While jubilance is not reflected in the mood of the people who have some conception of the long road to victory, at least an air of confidence is shown in many expressions," the Kalispell report said. "Determination to become even more active on the home-front can be detected.”
Just a day after the D-Day assault, the Missoulian presented readers with a remarkably detailed account of the American troops as they boarded the invasion ships in England.
“Never were men more anxious to get on with so grim a task,” wrote Howard Whitman, a New York Daily News correspondent representing the combined American press.
That some of the warriors called western Montana home is a certainty.
Whitman said many went aboard with shaved heads, thus reducing the danger of infection in case of head wounds. All carried waterproof gas masks and wore gas protective clothing. The men played poker and craps games continually aboard the invasion craft, often using the $4 of “invasion money” they were given.
“These boys seemed aware that they were standing at the crossroads of history,” Whitman noted.
They were laden with “field packs, side arms, rifles, machine guns, walkie talkies, field glasses, medical supplies, jackets stuffed with hand grenades, smoke bombs, heavy loads of ammunition, prepared dynamite charges, flame throwers, grenade launchers, bazookas, TNT charges on the ends of poles and full anti-gas equipment.”
One toted a guitar. Another wore a painted sign on his back: “Danger — minefield.” Several had plucked flowers on their way to the ship and stuck them in their helmets.
The list went on. The men were issued seven sticks of chewing gum, four boxes of matches, a box of body insecticide powder, three boxes of K rations and three of D rations. They got chewing tobacco, and a carton of cigarettes or cigarette makings. They carried water purification tablets, a razor blade, a tin of canned heat, as well as 12 seasickness pills and two vomit bags.