St. Ignatius police reported a string of burglaries over 72 hours in the city limits of the small western Montana town.

Multiple houses and businesses have been burglarized inside of city limits, according to a Facebook post from the St. Ignatius Police Department. Officials aren't sure if it's one suspect or multiple culprits burglarizing properties, but said they have "information leading to identification."

In a Thursday update, police posted a photo of a person of interest. The update noted home surveillance footage might have recorded key video shots of the suspect. The posts didn't include information on if any items were taken from the properties or if anyone was injured.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Lake County dispatch at 406-883-7301.