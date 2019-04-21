If you go

The String Orchestra of the Rockies' season finale will take place April 28 at the UM Music Recital Hall.

The performance starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30, $25 for seniors and $10 for students and are available at griztix.com.

Guest artist and concertmaster Jorja Fleezanis will teach a violin master class from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 26 at the recital hall. That is free and open to the public.