Strohmaier leading Missoula commissioner race over Chambers

Dave Strohmaier was leading over Kim Chambers in the Missoula County commissioner’s race Tuesday after initial results were released around 8 p.m.

The vote count as of Tuesday evening was 22,794 to 14,203 in Strohmaier's favor.

Strohmaier, the incumbent, has served on the Missoula Board of County Commissioners since 2017. A Democrat, Strohmaier campaigned on issues including land use, housing and transportation.

Strohmaier is the chair of the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority, which focuses on restoring Amtrak service to Missoula County and beyond.

Under Strohmaier’s leadership, Missoula County has updated its zoning code, adopted a housing action plan known as “Breaking Ground” and debuted the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space, which places about half of its unhoused residents into permanent housing.

Meanwhile Chambers, a Republican, pushed fiscal responsibility and limited government in her campaign.

“I do not believe that Missoula County has been a good steward of our taxpayers dollars,” Chambers wrote in a survey administered by the Missoulian.

Missoula County tax collections went up 10.37% this fiscal year thanks to the commissioners’ $211 million budget.