The greater Missoulian family has a bone to pick with that old outlaw, Time.
This is the first Memorial Day without John Stromnes and Teddi Nooney. Together they put 73 years of heart, soul and the requisite crazy into this newspaper. An unexpected heart attack last October felled Strom at age 76. After battling her for six years, cancer got Teddi in January. She was just 59.
Both are gone way too soon, not that Time gives a damn.
Teddi started here in 1978, the year she graduated from Hellgate High School. She retired, grudgingly, last August. She worked the front desk. For many of those 40 years she was the face of the place, and to a large extent its memory.
Her obituary on Feb. 3 got it right. It highlighted her “unwavering loyalty, rock star (almost super human) work ethic and genuine kindness and compassion.”
Teddi’s name didn’t pop up often in the newspaper — fewer than 50 times in all those years here. Most were engagement and marriage announcements to Jim in 1981 and '82, the staff directories the newspaper used to run in the 1980s and '90s, birth announcements of sons Aaron, Devin and Logan.
She appeared in a news story once, in September 1996. It was during a three-day standoff at a house in her neighborhood behind Shopko. The Nooney boys were 6, 4 and 15 months old. Reporter Ginny Merriam talked to some of the families, including the Nooneys, a day after they’d been banished to hotels until the tension eased.
Teddi said she was going crazy. She told Merriam how she’d come home from work Friday evening, the day the standoff began. Police had escorted her into her house on Livingston Avenue to pick up a few essentials.
“It was run across the yard with a gun,” she said. "It was like the movies. It was just the most bizarre thing."
The standoff ended on Monday. Police stormed the house and found the gunman dead of his own hand.
By contrast, Stromnes’ byline appeared in the Missoulian some 7,500 times between 1973 and his retirement in 2006. Editor Sherry Devlin characterized his impact.
“In the newsroom, we’ll remember Strom for his skill as a storyteller,” she said. “He made us laugh. He reminded us why we love newspaper work. He schooled us time and again, in the importance of everyday ‘human bein’s’ and their not-so-everyday stories.”
A case in point, among the thousands: In 1977, Strom rented a wheelchair from a downtown drug store and proceeded to try “to perform his regular duties on the education beat,” according to the editor’s note on May 5.
“9:21 a.m.: The damnedest feeling. Eyes are no longer at my level. Everybody is rushing by above me. I wheel down to the corner of Higgins and Front and stop short. What do I do about the curb?
“9:23 a.m.: Nothing like learning the hard way. With a shove, I go over front wheels first; the little wheels in front dangle over the curb and I high center, stuck like a turned turtle. Just before careening face first into Front Street I grasp a stoplight pole and drag myself, still in the wheel chair, back up on the sidewalk. Later I learn from an expert that this was exactly the wrong way to ‘bump down’ a curb. Wheel backward to bump down, frontward to bump up, I am told."
Nine years later, he did it again. Strom took to a wheelchair to find out what had changed.
“Believe me, things are better than they used to be. Curbs, streets, businesses and public buildings are now accessible where they weren't before. On Wednesday, for example, I rode in a motorized wheelchair and traveled around the city in a specially equipped van that could lift me up and down at the flip of a switch. Nine years ago, the best I could find was a rental push-your-own wheelchair. I used a taxi for long-distance transportation.”
But things weren’t all hunky dory. Strom had dropped his wallet and couldn’t reach it without “cheating.” He lost his pen. He had to search for something called “phone change.”
“When I found a phone and change,” he reported, “I had to stretch and strain to get the change into the machine, and to reach the buttons.”
Many of us at the newspaper didn’t realize or had forgotten he was a cryptographer in the Marines in the early 1960s. His obituary said he “found a spiritual home in the practice of Zen Buddhism.” He was a potter, a poet, a passionate cook, an avid kayaker.
He could be irascible, and funny without trying. He was smart, sometimes intimidatingly so for those of us who weren’t so much. He was, Devlin recounted, the virtual father of the Missoulian Outdoor page.
Strom died in Helena, where he and Jean, his wife of 50 years, moved several months earlier to be closer to daughter Katja’s family. She had served a stint at the Missoulian Bitterroot Bureau and as editor of the Ravalli Republic around the turn of the century.
Quietly and oh, so bravely, Teddi Nooney licked cancer once, then again. Stromnes had heart issues but would that we all be so active and attuned in our mid-70s.
Upon Teddi’s retirement, mayor and former colleague John Engen proclaimed last Aug. 8 “Teddi Nooney Day.” Her memorial service was on March 2 at the appropriately named Church At the Gates on Stephens Avenue.
The Stromnes family is waiting for almost summer for his. At 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, there’ll be a celebration of his life at the Missoula Public House on East Broadway.
Maybe the spirits of Teddi and Strom will mingle with that of Bob Nolan, the late great Son of a Pioneer, to pillory what he called that old outlaw, Time.