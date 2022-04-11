Strong winds, snowfall pound western Montana

Mounting winds and sub-freezing temperatures are creeping into Missoula as winter holds its grip on western Montana.

Damaging winds whipped through northwest Montana on Monday, starting in Missoula and working their way up to the Canadian border. As of about 12:30 p.m. in Missoula, wind speeds were at 49 miles per hour, NWS Missoula meteorologist Ryan Leach said.

NorthWestern Energy started responding to calls of tree limbs down on power lines Monday afternoon around 3 p.m. No major outages were reported in Missoula as of Monday afternoon, NorthWestern Energy Public Relations Specialist JoDee Black said.

Black encouraged anyone who sees a downed line to report it to local authorities. Assume fallen lines are active and dangerous and stay away, she added.

Heavy snow was predicted to hit the Bitterroot Valley, but should largely avoid the Missoula area.

As of Monday afternoon, Hamilton had amassed 4 inches of snow, Leach said. The Bitterroot and Sapphire Mountains were estimated to get 8 to 10 inches of snowfall Monday into Tuesday morning. Lost Trail Pass and MacDonald Pass have an 80% chance of getting 8 inches or more. Lolo Pass and White Bird Hill Summit are estimated to get hit with 4 to 6 inches.

The Missoula Valley should avoid the brunt of the snowfall. Local meteorologists guessed Missoula wouldn't seen more than inch or so, Leach said.

He said wind speeds in Missoula were expected to decrease Monday night. Leach advised people to wear proper attire and layer up if they're planning to venture outside this week, saying temperatures in the 20s combined with wind threatens possible hypothermia.

Lows in Missoula are estimated to be in the teens on Tuesday and Wednesday nights. The National Weather Service predicts temperatures in Missoula to shoot back up into the 40s later in the week, with no wind and a chance of snow in the forecast for Friday and Saturday.

The weather events are caused by a large, low-pressure system making its way along the Washington-Oregon border and into Idaho, Leach said.

Other parts of the state, including Helena, are expected to see more snow and frigid temperatures throughout the week. A Winter Storm Warning for Lewis and Clark and Jefferson counties is in effect until 6 a.m. on Wednesday. It predicts total snow accumulations between 5 and 10 inches across lower elevations in the area, and 10 to 20 inches in the mountains. High winds are expected as well.

