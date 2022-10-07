Stronger than ever, Missoula paracyclists take 'High Road' in push for change

Meg Fisher's high-end gravel race bike is a sleek masterpiece of carbon fiber and advanced alloys. So is her left leg.

Fisher, 39, is a longtime Missoula resident and pioneering athlete whose feats of speed and endurance stand out across all categories, not just in the many Paralympics and world championships in which she's earned a weighty collection of gold medals. For 20 years, she's been proving to the world that paracyclists and paratriathletes aren't just feel-good participation stories, but actually serious athletes who should have their own category at sporting events, alongside other participants. For lack of a para category at many events, Fisher has sometimes won anyway against cyclists she joking calls "leg dopers."

Fisher's efforts aren't just for her own sake. In recent years, she's played mentor to a rising paracyclist emblematic of why she wants to open up the sport: Missoula's Jack Berry.

Fisher, who grew up in Rocky Mountain House, Canada, didn't really have anyone like her to follow as she tried to rebuild her life and athletic career following a 2002 car wreck that claimed her lower leg and the life of her first love. But Berry, 15, who lost his lower leg in 2019 while beating back childhood cancer, has Fisher. Together, the two want to make sure that others with physical impairments have role models and a space that feels their own in cycling and other sports.

The pair's close relationship, which predates their joint cycling exploits and Berry's joining in advocacy, is captured in a new short film, "High Road," released Friday. The 12-minute film premiered at a special event at Missoula Bicycle Works and The Roxy Thursday night before going live online at noon Eastern Time Friday. The film has been selected for the upcoming 2022 Banff Mountain Film Festival. Through the nonprofit Outride, which researches, advocates and fundraises for getting more kids on bikes, the film will also reach more than 50,000 schoolkids across more than 270 schools in the U.S. Outride also sponsored the film.

In a packed theater at The Roxy, following a second consecutive standing-room-only screening, Berry explained in a panel alongside Fisher and film director Lindsey Hagen that he hopes the film will offer role models to others in similar situations.

"Without having that, it’s hard to be able to see how you could be doing that," Berry said, noting that most people aren't afforded a role model like Fisher. "It's hard to find a place sometimes."

In the film, made this past spring when he was 14, he said, he wanted to share his experiences and inspire others "that you can overcome adversity and do whatever you set you mind to."

"It means the world to me to see all of you here and be able to share my story with you in a more personal level than I have in the past," he said. Illuminated on stage above a misty-eyed crowd of local cyclists, friends and family, and a lot of kids his age and younger sporting helmets and bike clothes, Berry observed: "Biking has a way of being able to heal people and being able to make an incredible community like we see here tonight."

Sometimes, though, it can be hard for paracyclists to see themselves represented in that community.

"Since I retired from the national team, I’ve been advocating for paracycling categories in the off-road space — gravel and mountain biking," Fisher said in an interview before the screening. "And I think Jack is the perfect encapsulation of why. I want to make sure Jack has every opportunity available to him."

For Jack and others like him, "I want to make sure they have space to explore their abilities."

Twenty years ago, Fisher had to fight to make that space for herself. The former Griz tennis player battled to stand, walk and regain cognitive function from a severe head injury also sustained in the crash. Fitted with a prosthesis, she didn't see people like her in sport and was told not to expect much of herself.

"No one in Montana or our community, and no one within my orbit, looked like me — I didn’t really have anybody to follow," she said. "People often tried to tell me what I couldn’t do and keep my expectations low.

"Someone told me, 'Sweetheart, you’ll never be as good as you were,'" she recounted. "I had a health care professional tell me that. And now I’m better than I ever was."

Luckily for Berry, he had at least one health care professional who certainly wouldn't discourage him. When he returned from Boston in 2019 after his first round of treatment, his mother, Kate — a nurse practitioner and former Griz tennis player — knew whom to call for Jack's physical therapy: Dr. Meg Fisher.

"I knew Jack before he was Jack," Fisher, who has her own physical therapy practice, said. "I knew his folks. It’s a very natural evolution."

With Fisher, Berry was spared the dismissive down-talking Fisher experienced. Although he never dreamed he'd be lining up at a bike race just six months after finishing his final treatments last fall, he too now feels stronger than ever: "I feel like, through this, it may seem like I’m at a disadvantage … but I feel like I’ve gotten to be so much more than I would’ve been otherwise. I wouldn’t give my injury up for anything. It’s just made me who I am."

The shift from being Berry's physical therapist to being a cycling and life mentor was vital, Kate and Cooper Berry, Jack's father, said.

"She always finishes her PT sessions with saying, 'What else do you need from me?'" Kate recalled in an interview. "And Jack was like, well, today at school I had this thing that happened — you know, it was like an interaction with a kid that didn’t go well — and she was just able to jump in, and spoke this language about being an amputee and how to navigate that. It was just really cool, it became a quick shift from being his PT to being his mentor."

Now, thanks to Fisher's bike sponsor, Cannondale, people worldwide can see the pair's bond and, perhaps most importantly, people living with impairments can see two paracyclists crushing rides and races in the wild Montana mountains. Colin Keaveney, Cannondale's global road marketing manager and an executive producer on the film, said the project quickly developed after he signed Fisher to represent the brand at the start of 2022. Through sponsorship interviews and working together to launch the new Topstone gravel bike, he said, Fisher shared her efforts to raise para-athlete visibility and inclusion in cycling and triathlon. And she kept mentioning Berry.

"In Meg’s circumstance, we’ve never really seen someone who, in the para category, is not just participating but actively trying to increase the participation and make space," Keaveney said in an interview. Once he learned more, he contacted Hagen, a partner on the Topstone launch, and told her, "Hey, I don’t know what this is going to look like yet, but I think this is a story that we should really dig into and see how to tell this story correctly."

Hagen, a director and the head of development at production company Gnarly Bay, worked with adaptive and para athletes before beginning her filmmaking career. Her first film was about adaptive climbers in Ecuador. When she heard about Fisher and Berry, she said, she was eager to tell the story.

"I’ve always looked at my work kind of like a mirror — reflect the things that you want to see more of in society outwards," she said in an interview. "And that happens when you put a lens on stories of impact such as this."

After conducting rounds of pre-interviews with Fisher, Berry, and Kate and Cooper, Hagen oversaw a production team from Missoula and around the nation who converged on the Fisher and Berry homes at the end of April to document the pair's relationship in the context of preparing for Berry's first race, the Montana Gravel Challenge, in which Fisher rode and finished alongside him.

The end product, Cooper said, "was a really special opportunity that came to us by way of Meg, and it was a unique opportunity for Jack to have a voice regarding inclusion of para-athletes in major events. And also, selfishly for us, it was this neat opportunity to kind of capture Jack’s spirit in the film, which I think they did a really nice job with."

Asked during the panel what it was like knowing that so many people would see the film, Fisher explained: "We both had something that you don’t wish for anyone, and it would be a shame if you keep the goods for yourself.

"My injury was 20 years ago this summer, and my first love died in that accident and I often think of her," she said. "I just want good to happen, and if that can go farther, that’s awesome."

At The Roxy on Thursday night, after a two-hour "happy hour" at Missoula Bicycle Works next door, Fisher's mother, 73-year-old Sara Fisher, sat in the front-row aisle seat through both screenings and the panel. She held back tears as footage of Fisher claiming another world championship towered over the audience. She said she remembered being there and watching it.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I think I’d be watching my daughter in a movie theater," she said, explaining that the film is important because it shows that "Life isn’t fair. Life is hard. But you can overcome anything if you want to. I’m not saying just challenged athletes get it, but everybody has struggles in their life. But if you don’t try to raise the bar every time, you’re never going to make it."

But to Sara Fisher, the images of Meg riding her bike and mentoring her young partner also held a deeper, if simpler, significance: "I’m a mom. When I first held her, all I ever wanted her to be was happy. And she’s happy, so I’m happy."