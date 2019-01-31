Investigators have determined a mobile home fire west of Lolo on Wednesday was accidental, Missoula Rural Fire Department officials said Thursday.
According to a release from MRFD Captain Rob Lubke, investigators determined an occupant of the home had cleaned some ash and debris from the home's woodstove. The occupant placed the burned material in a metal pail and put that pail on the front porch on top of a piece of furniture.
"The ashes were still hot, and eventually the heat from the metal pail ignited the furniture, which then spread to the porch and the house," Lubke wrote in the release.
The blaze caused approximately $16,000 in damage to the property and contents of the single-wide mobile home, although Rural Fire crews were able to save an estimated $20,000 in property. The home's exterior suffered most of the damage, the release states, so most of the personal possessions and furnishings are salvageable.
American Red Cross is assisting the family, whose home was reportedly not insured.
MRFD offered the following tips to safely clean fireplaces and stoves.
- Whenever possible, wait 24 to 48 hours after burning a wood stove or fireplace before cleaning it out.
- Place ashes and burned debris in a metal container with a lid. Never use combustible containers such as a paper bag or cardboard box.
- Place the metal container outside the home on a non-combustible surface at least 20 feet away from any structures or combustible materials.
- Allow several days before disposing of the ashes in a garbage can or dumpster and mix the ash thoroughly with water.
- As always make sure you have working smoke alarms in your home. At a minimum, alarms should be placed in every bedroom and outside each sleeping area. Make sure that you check your smoke alarms on a regular basis and change the batteries twice a year.