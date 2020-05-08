Structure fire near Lolo caused by kitchen appliance, officials say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A structure fire that claimed a home outside Lolo on Wednesday was caused by a heat-producing kitchen appliance, Missoula Rural Fire District officials said Friday.

The structure and contents are likely a total loss, with damage estimated at $400,000, according to a press release.

The fire at 9195 Worden Creek Lane was reported to dispatch shortly after 10 a.m., and crews arrived to find heavy fire and smoke throughout the entire two-story residential structure, according to Friday's press release. Crews had to lay 1,500 feet of fire hose to reach down the long driveway where the home was located, Missoula Rural Battalion Chief Ron Lubke said in the release. Without hydrants in the area, water tenders had to shuttle water from Lolo to supply the fire fight, Lubke said.

The rural fire district reported no injuries to civilians or responders. Two dogs, a cat and several chickens escaped the fire, but one cat is believed to have died in the burn.

Investigators with the Missoula Rural Fire Department determined the cause of the fire to be the result of a heat-producing kitchen appliance that was either left on accidentally or malfunctioned.

A total 33 fire personnel were called to the scene, including a number of off-duty personnel. Missoula County Sheriff's deputies, Missoula Emergency Services and Northwestern Energy all assisted Missoula Rural Fire at the scene.

