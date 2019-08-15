{{featured_button_text}}
Rattlesnake fire
Rob Chaney

Multiple emergency vehicles and personnel are on the scene of a structure fire near upper Duncan Drive in the Rattlesnake after a lightning storm moved through the area.

The fire broke out just after 3 p.m. on a ranch north of the PEAS Farm. Smoke can be seen pouring out of one of the structures and the sound of a roof collapsing could be heard. Residents of the ranch were seen taking horses out of the area.

A large plume of dark smoke could be seen hanging over the valley.

The Missoulian has a reporter and a photographer on the scene.

Missoulian reporter Rob Chaney contributed to this story.

