Stuck at home? These Missoula-area businesses offer pickup and delivery

With three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Missoula County and Missoula bars and restaurants closing their doors, things might be looking grim to some Missoulians. No curfews or mandatory quarantines are in place but Mayor Engen has recommended that people stay home if they can.
If you're staying at home, you might be wondering how you can get the essentials. Here are some businesses in Missoula that either offer delivery or allow you to order items and pick them up, thus minimizing contact with too many people.
Another service offered in the Missoula area is Instacart. Instacart is not affiliated with any particular store, but is instead a service like Delivery.com. You pick the store - Costco, CVS, Natural Grocers, PetCo, Smart Foodservice, or Albertsons - add the items you want to your cart, and Instacart delivers them to your home.