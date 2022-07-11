Student files Title IX, negligence suit against Florence-Carlton district

A pretrial conference in federal court is scheduled for later this month between the Florence-Carlton School District and a student who is claiming negligence and Title IX violations by the district for its handling of an alleged sexual assault.

According to court documents filed in April, the student plaintiff was allegedly sexually assaulted by a fellow classmate during a high school class in November 2019 and reported the incident to district administrators the same day.

The survivor claims that the perpetrator continued to attend school and was present in the same classroom for over a week after the incident until she obtained a protective order against him.

The school district’s handling of the incident caused the survivor mental distress among other damages, according to court documents.

In the filing, the survivor claims the district was negligent in a variety of capacities, including supervision of students, and in violation of Title IX.

Title IX of the federal Education Amendments of 1972 prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex.

“(The student) suffered sexual harassment that is so severe, pervasive, and objectively offensive that it can be said to deprive the victim of access to educational opportunities or benefits provided by the school,” attorneys for the plaintiff wrote in the initial filing.

Mary Pat Brown of Deer Lodge has been appointed by the court to act as a guardian of the student plaintiff because the student is a minor. They are represented by attorneys with Everett Cook Law of Anaconda and Morrison Sherwood Wilson Deola PLLP of Helena.

In a response to the initial filing, the school district confirmed that the student plaintiff reported the incident to administrators. The district then launched an investigation into the incident, which did not find evidence of the allegations.

Additionally, the district confirmed in its response that the perpetrator of the alleged assault was not immediately removed from attending class during the investigation “per the rules related to Title IX.”

“The District denies all allegations or contentions that the District acted unlawfully or contrary to its duties and obligations under state and federal law and its own policies,” wrote attorneys with Kaleva Law Office in Missoula, who are representing the school district.

Both parties are demanding that a jury trial take place.

A pretrial conference is scheduled for July 28 at 1:30 p.m. before U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen in Missoula.