Students have an uphill battle to degrees, but Montana educators push for success

Editor's Note

On the heels of another school year, the Missoulian examines this week the role education plays in upward mobility. Across the United States, economists have tracked a steep drop in economic mobility across all 50 states in the last half century.

This series looks at challenges Montana students and educators face and models that have proven to make a difference. Stories were produced with support from the Education Writers Association Reporting Fellowship program.

Today

Upward mobility in Montana: An overview

The value of a degree: Why go to college?

Territory: A window into the life of a University of Montana student

Monday

Starting from behind: Students encounter stumbling blocks early

Tuesday

A broken bridge: A deep divide exists between high school and college

Dual enrollment: Here’s one piece bridging the divide for students

Wednesday

Lessons from CUNY, City University of New York, a model for upward mobility

Montana Project 10: The Montana University System will pilot a proven program

Thursday

Big bucks: Montana State University–Northern propels students up the economic ladder and retains Native American students

Career and Technical Education: How does a certificate stack up against a four-year degree?

Friday

Bold reimagining: University of Montana–Western turned around enrollment with an innovative model

Affordability: Here’s how one student paid just $6.20 in tuition

Saturday

Geographic divide: From rural Montana to the city, students struggle

Diversity counts: Here’s what it looks like in Montana

Sunday