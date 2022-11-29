Students invited to enter annual MLK contest

Students in kindergarten through grade 12 are invited to enter the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. essay and art contest, the Lynn Schwanke Youth Art & Essay Contest.

Students should respond to this quote attributed to King: "True peace is not merely the absence of tension; it is the presence of justice."

The writing portion may be an essay, poem or letter of no more than 250 words. Handwritten or typed work will be accepted. The artwork must be an original drawing, painting, print, collage or other 2D media on 8½-by-11 inch paper. Virtual submissions will be accepted.

On the back of each entry include the student’s full name, grade, school (if applicable), home address and telephone number. Entries must be received at the Missoulian by Friday, Dec. 16.

Winners will receive cash prizes, be featured in the Missoulian and recognized at the virtual MLK community celebration Monday, Jan. 16. Winners will be awarded in five categories: grades K-2, grades 3-5, grades 6-8 and grades 9-12.

Send entries to MLK Contest, Missoulian, P.O. Box 8029, Missoula, MT 59807. Virtual submissions can be submitted to bit.ly/3GSXdVi or emailed to newsdesk@missoulian.com

For further questions, contact Ivy Anderson at ivy@empowermt.org or 406-541-6891.