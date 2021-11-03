Students invited to enter annual MLK contest

Students in kindergarten through grade 12 are invited to enter the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. essay and art contest, which is now the Lynn Schwanke Youth Art & Essay Contest.

Students should respond to this quote attributed to King: "We know through painful experience that freedom is never voluntarily given by the oppressor, it must be demanded by the oppressed."

The writing portion may be an essay, poem or letter of no more than 250 words. Handwritten or typed work will be accepted. The artwork must be an original drawing, painting, print, collage or other 2D media on 8½-by-11 inch paper. Virtual submissions will be accepted.

On the back of each entry include the student’s full name, grade, school (if applicable), home address and telephone number. Entries must be received at the Missoulian by Friday, Dec. 10.

Winners will receive cash prizes, be featured in the Missoulian and recognized at the virtual MLK community celebration Monday, Jan. 17. Winners will be awarded in five categories: grades K-2, grades 3-5, grades 6-8 and grades 9-12.

Send entries to MLK Contest, Missoulian, 500 S. Higgins Ave. or P.O. Box 8029, Missoula, MT 59807. Virtual submissions can be submitted to forms.gle/3pFrz7FB8MmyNiFo7.

The contest is sponsored by the Missoulian, MLK Jr. Day Planning Committee and EmpowerMT. Contact Sierra Pannell at 406-541-6891 or sierra@empowermt.org with questions.

