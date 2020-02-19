Students invited to enter State-Fish Art Contest

Montana students from kindergarten through 12th grade have the opportunity to win $50 gift certificates by participating in the State-Fish Art Contest.

This competition is being sponsored by Flathead Wildlife, Inc., Glacier Country Fly Fishers, the Flathead Valley chapter of Trout Unlimited and the Hockaday Museum of Art as Montana's branch of the national State-Fish Art Contest, which invites students to submit artwork of their state fish.

Montana students can submit artwork of their state fish, the cutthroat trout, for consideration in this contest. Entries will be grouped by classes K-3, 4-6, 7-9, and 10-12. The top three entries in each age category will receive ribbons and gift certificates for $50, $40 and $30. In addition, all entries will be submitted to the national competition sponsored by Wildlife Forever.

All artwork must be in a 9"x12" horizontal format with no lettering or initials on its face. It must also be accompanied by an initial entry form and a one-page composition on the state fish with the student's name and address on it. All entries must be submitted to the Hockaday Museum of Art in Kalispell by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17. Official entry forms, contest rules and cutthroat trout information can be found at wildlifeforever.org/home/state-fish-art/. For more information, call Jim Vashro at (406) 270-9914.

