Students, suspended staffers speak out about Missoula Catholic Schools president

Students, parents and alumni are speaking out while Missoula Catholic Schools has remained silent after two high-ranking staff members at Loyola High School were abruptly placed on paid administrative leave in December.

The news about the suspensions of Loyola High School’s principal, Kathy Schneider, and athletic director, Jacob Alford, broke in an email just one day before students and staff were released for holiday break. No explanation regarding the decision was provided by MCS President Luis Hayes.

Students at Loyola High School have since come together to describe a toxic environment created at their school and are calling for immediate change.

Aidan McCormack, a student school board representative for MCS, shared a 52-page document with the board containing letters from students and community members expressing their concerns over Hayes’ leadership and support for their teachers.

In the cover letter of the document, McCormack wrote that staff requests to the board about reviewing Hayes have been ignored.

“As the year has progressed, countless instances of Mr. Hayes’s dismissive, inconsiderate, and dishonest leadership have brought about a culture of fear for students and staff,” McCormack wrote.

Many of the students who penned letters wrote about the typically welcoming environment at their school and the ways their educators go above and beyond to support them. Some indicated that the recent upheaval shook their confidence in the administration.

Schneider and Alford have retained attorney Liesel Shoquist of the Missoula firm Milodragovich, Dale & Steinbrenner. Both are in the process of filing complaints with the Montana Human Rights Bureau and Equal Employment Opportunity Office.

In a statement to the Missoulian, Alford and Schneider say they had concerns about several potential Montana High School Association athletics rule violations and possible Title IX violations this school year that were brought to Hayes, the MCS board and Diocese of Helena and were effectively ignored.

“MCS’s decision to publish internal disciplinary issues in such a manner to the MCS community, particularly while grievance procedures have been invoked but not yet exhausted, was a violation of Mrs. Schneider and Mr. Alford’s right to privacy and has caused great harm to their reputations,” they wrote in the statement.

Many requests for comment to Hayes have gone unanswered. The Missoulian was unable to contact the MCS board.

Schneider and Alford say they alerted Hayes at the beginning of the school year about the eligibility of a student-athlete. In their conversation they told Hayes they would not make or support false statements to the MHSA about the issue. The next day, Hayes “initiated a pattern of retaliation threatening Mrs. Schneider and Mr. Alford’s employment with the school,” according to the statement.

In October, another possible MHSA rule violation arose, and it became clear to them that “the MCS President held a cavalier attitude towards complying with the rules,” they said in the statement. They again brought their concerns to the board and received no response, and then attempted to bring the matter to the attention of the Diocese of Helena.

At that time, the Diocese of Helena opted against investigating the matter and ultimately approved Hayes’ conduct, according to the statement.

The diocese's director of communications, Dan Bartleson, responded that they are taking the matters seriously and have initiated an independent investigation that began the week of Jan. 9. He would not comment further.

“We were informed of the investigation this week and are hopeful Missoula Catholic Schools and the Helena Diocese will see the clear retaliation related to Kathy and Jacob’s suspension, but we will continue to keep all legal options for our clients open until this is resolved,” Shoquist said in an email to the Missoulian on Thursday.

In the same semester, a potential Title IX violation was brought to Schneider and Alford’s attention, as Alford served as the designated Title IX coordinator for the high school, and the two began investigating the issue.

Title IX protects people from discrimination based on sex in education programs or activities.

“Despite Mrs. Schneider and Mr. Alford’s efforts to investigate this matter and seek guidance from the MHSA, they were instructed by the President to conceal the issue and the President continued his pattern of retaliation, threatening Mrs. Schneider and Mr. Alford’s employment with the school,” they wrote in the statement.

Schneider and Alford brought the issue to the attention of the MCS board in early December and received no response, they said. They were placed on paid administrative leave on Dec. 16.

“After much prayer, discernment, and consultation with the Diocese of Helena, I have decided to place Mrs. Kathy Schneider and Mr. Jacob Alford on paid administrative leave for the remainder of the school year,” Hayes wrote in an email to the MCS community.

Paul Richardson was announced as interim principal and Bob Byrne as activities director.

Hayes was named the president of Missoula Catholic Schools last spring and officially took his position on July 1. He came to Missoula after serving as principal at St. Joseph Catholic Schools in La Puente, California. He’s worked in Catholic schools for the entirety of his 20-year career.

“... what I’ve learned through my leadership is helping people find their purpose and make them purpose-driven so that they can go and serve others,” Hayes told the Missoulian about his leadership style in May 2021.

