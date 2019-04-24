Writer’s block was a foreign term to a class of Lewis and Clark Elementary School fourth-graders who brainstormed an extensive list of topics for poems on Wednesday.
From puppies to newborn calves to “my mom’s cookies,” the students created a list of things they love.
“Think about something you love and know about, and then write about the force of that love,” said Sheryl Noethe, the artistic director of Missoula Writing Collaborative.
Twenty-five years ago, Noethe started a program called “Writers in the Schools” to spark students’ interest in writing.
Each year, writers like Noethe visit 31 schools in the greater Missoula area — including schools like Hawthorne Elementary, Target Range Elementary and Big Sky High School in Missoula — and also to schools in Darby, Ovando and Pablo.
The writers work with students over the course of 12 weeks, for one hour each week. During each session, a writer will introduce a poem to the class as a model and then give students an idea of how to work on a similar poem.
“They can tell stories about their lives and that’s exciting,” said Caroline Patterson, the executive director of Missoula Writing Collaborative.
Patterson said that at first, students are hesitant and often ask permission to write about certain things. But then they realize they can write about their experiences, their likes, dislikes and pretty much anything else they want.
“Kids in Seeley Lake can write about hunting or going on a motor boat, kids in Missoula can write about going to the Clark Fork, kids on reservations can write about being a part of a powwow,” Patterson said.
The program engages students in storytelling by allowing them to write about topics they’re interested in. Through the process, they learn how to incorporate detail, descriptive language, verbs and metaphors.
“They get excited about telling the story but in the course of that, they’re learning how to use language and they get excited about writing,” Patterson said.
At Lewis and Clark on Wednesday, Noethe encouraged students to write based on the theme “love motivates.”
The theme is open to interpretation and allows students to develop a language to express their emotions. Sometimes the poems are funny, insightful or even sad.
“Stuff just comes out and it's important that it comes out because I think sometimes we don’t allow kids to express their emotional lives because we’re uncomfortable,” Patterson said.
Fourth-grader Jayce Kolentich said learning how to write poetry has given him a “whole new language.”
“You can express your feelings, your sadness, your happiness, your anger,” Kolentich said. “It’s not just a bunch of random words.”
At the end of each writing session, the students reconvene and share their poems with each other.
Naya McKinney wrote about how poetry picks her up and gets her through sad times.
“Poetry moves me,” McKinney read. “It grabs me and pushes me up. … It helps me in sad times like when my grandpa passed. I just write and write and go into a world where no one can die.”
McKinney continued, saying that poetry helps her know she can do anything, and that it can help her express her love for her dog, “even when he is bad.”
The last line of her poem, in particular, stood out and elicited cheers from the crowd: “Poetry is love just trying to get out and share its light.”