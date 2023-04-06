Documents pertaining to an ongoing class-action lawsuit against the city of Whitefish reveal the city used conflicting studies while setting impact fees for Whitefish residents and developers.

In February 2022, a group of developers sued the Flathead County city for millions in refunds from impact fees assessed starting in 2019. The suit is still pending in U.S. District Court for the District of Montana.

The calculations used to assess those fees, however, don’t align with a separate study backed by the city and submitted to the state Department of Environmental Quality.

In 2019 at a Whitefish City Council meeting, city councilors voted on water and sewer impact fees calculated using the maximum daily demand of 744 gallons per day. However, in a study the city submitted to the state that same year, it indicated maximum daily demand was merely 374 gallons per day. By increasing the maximum daily demand, the city substantially elevated impact fees charged to Whitefish property owners.

“It (the maximum daily demand) has a major impact on what the water and sewer fees come out to,” explained Attorney Mark Kovacich, who represents the class-action plaintiffs in the suit. He added that the figures are not only inconsistent, but the figure used to set impact fees is nearly double the amount calculated in the other study.

The discrepancy is one of many Kovacich’s team has raised throughout the litigation.

“There are lots of problems that we’ve identified with the way they’ve calculated impact fees,” he said.

The city — whose representatives did not respond to requests for comment — has admitted to wrongdoing in its calculations. But Kovacich believes Whitefish has not taken accountability for the severity of the problems.

Also at issue is the city’s plan to repay current homeowners for the enlarged fees, since this approach fails to compensate prior homeowners and developers who originally paid the inflated fees.

The city, meanwhile, issued a complaint against its consultant — Financial Consulting Solutions Group Inc. — which developed the 744-gallon figure.

FCS responded on Jan. 17, agreeing to hold Whitefish harmless only if the damages are determined to have been caused by the consultant’s negligence.

FCS also demanded a jury trial in its response. That is set for Jan. 22, 2024.