Study: Air quality warnings reduce mortality rates

He agreed Coefield's reports had gained a following and said she has readers from as far away as Canada. The email that described the "guesscast" was lengthy and it almost ended with a promise the forecast would "deliver us smoke and sadness." But Coefield, who was out of the office Wednesday, redirected in her email: "That's a terrible way to end a forecast. Here's a photo of a hiking cat."

The Risk Analysis study didn't cover the value of the warnings during wildfire season, but Buonocore said he has conducted large-scale research focusing on the health effects of severe air pollution in Indonesia and has submitted proposals to do further studies related to wildfires and warnings. The current study said the benefits of warnings could be significant.

"Large wildfires and other extreme events can produce much greater levels of air pollution than are found in our data," the study said. "The benefits of reducing exposure to these events may be larger than our estimates."

The scientists are still working on the type of messages that most resonate with people, but Buonocore said it's clear there's value in crafting a warning that gets people's attention if they need to take specific action to protect themselves, such as staying indoors. People most at risk are 65 and older.

"I think being smart about the public health messaging is definitely important, and with the air quality warnings and especially with the group that's at risk here ... you just want to pick methods that can actually get to these people," Buonocore said. "So probably not TikTok."

