Study: Health care is largest industry in Montana, housing affecting costs

High housing costs have forced many hospitals in Montana to raise the rates they pay to traveling nurses and certified nursing assistants, he said. That means hospitals have to pass those costs onto patients.

“The high cost of housing drives up costs everywhere,” Rasmussen said. “High housing costs drive up the costs of health care. We’re looking at policies to see what is the best way to address our housing crunch.”

The Affordable Care Act helped to reduce Montana’s uninsured rate from 20% in 2013 to roughly 10% in 2020, he noted. His organization is keeping an eye on any legislation that aims to weaken or repeal that law.

“The Affordable Care Act has allowed us to reduce (the uninsured rate) to historic lows,” he said.

The report also found that the health care industry is the top private-sector employer in Missoula County.

In 2019, Providence St. Patrick Hospital paid its 1,656 employees a total payroll of $81.1 million, roughly 1.9% of total county earnings.

Community Medical Center paid 1,216 employees $64.6 million, about 1.5% of county earnings.