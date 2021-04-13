Study: Masks, travel limits pay off for Blackfeet

Stay-at-home orders and mask mandates helped the Blackfeet Tribe crush a second wave of COVID-19 infections and led to reopening the Blackfeet Indian Reservation to public travel this spring, according to a new study.
“This tells us what a community can do to use the resilience it has to protect itself,” Missoula City-County Health Director Ellen Leahy said of the study in the Centers for Disease Control Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, which was released on Friday.
“There’s a lot of strength in that finding," Leahy added. "If a community decides they have the political will to pull themselves out of this pandemic, they can do it.”
The Blackfeet Tribe was one of the first communities in Montana to react aggressively to the pandemic last March. In particular, the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council moved to protect the few dozen elder fluent speakers of their language. Losing them to a highly infectious respiratory disease threatened the loss of their traditional culture, according to tribal spokesman James McNeely.
The responses included prohibiting all non-residential traffic inside the reservation, including tourists hoping to use the eastern entrances to Glacier National Park. Residents had to wear masks in public and refrain from all but extremely necessary public activity.
The reservation stayed almost COVID-free for much of the early spring and summer 2020. But relaxation of summer campground use along with gatherings at Kalispell’s Northwest Montana Fair and Rodeo and during the Labor Day weekend saw cases grow 63 times more than what was reported in July. Coronavirus infections hit nearly one in every 10 American Indian residents of the reservation between June 16 and Dec. 10.
After a new stay-at-home order was issued on Sept. 28, infections fell by a factor of 33 — from 6.4 cases per 1,000 residents on Oct. 5 to 0.19 by Nov. 7. Maintaining the closure of the eastern entrances to Glacier National Park, shifting all students to remote learning for fall semester and providing a Thanksgiving meal to every household as a way of reducing grocery store trips also may have contributed to the success, according to the report.
“The strictly enforced stay-at-home order, with increased penalties, likely contributed to the more than thirty-fold decrease in incidence by Nov. 7,” the report stated. “The steep declines in COVID-19 incidence in the Blackfeet Tribal Reservation might not have occurred without widespread and consistent enforcement of the mandate for mask use in public and stay-at-home orders.”
The study also found that the first people in the Blackfeet community to get sick after rules were relaxed in August were among the young, followed by a second wave of infections among those 50 to 65 years old. About 85% of the transmissions occurred within households among the Blackfeet, compared to 22% household transmission among Montanans in general.
In addition to the physical restrictions, the Blackfeet also moved quickly to vaccinate their population. Last month, the Tribal Business Council reopened the Glacier Park border and the reservation to general activity, although masks and social distancing are still required.
“If you look county by county, look at the counties with Indian reservations — they all have higher rates of vaccination than counties that don’t,” Leahy said. “And highest rate of vaccine uptake is Blackfeet. It’s sky-high. They’ve reached far into estimated herd immunity.”
The study authors acknowledged several limitations. Those included possible misclassification of infections from two separate COVID testing systems, combining reports from multiple agencies, and limited data on household, workplace and community circumstances on the reservation.