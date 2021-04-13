Study: Masks, travel limits pay off for Blackfeet

Stay-at-home orders and mask mandates helped the Blackfeet Tribe crush a second wave of COVID-19 infections and led to reopening the Blackfeet Indian Reservation to public travel this spring, according to a new study.

“This tells us what a community can do to use the resilience it has to protect itself,” Missoula City-County Health Director Ellen Leahy said of the study in the Centers for Disease Control Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, which was released on Friday.

“There’s a lot of strength in that finding," Leahy added. "If a community decides they have the political will to pull themselves out of this pandemic, they can do it.”

The Blackfeet Tribe was one of the first communities in Montana to react aggressively to the pandemic last March. In particular, the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council moved to protect the few dozen elder fluent speakers of their language. Losing them to a highly infectious respiratory disease threatened the loss of their traditional culture, according to tribal spokesman James McNeely.

The responses included prohibiting all non-residential traffic inside the reservation, including tourists hoping to use the eastern entrances to Glacier National Park. Residents had to wear masks in public and refrain from all but extremely necessary public activity.

