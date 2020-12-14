Study: Montanans' enthusiasm for tourists waned in 2020

Hutcheson, the fly-fishing guide and owner of Lary's Fly & Supply in Columbia Falls, said at first it was "shocking" to see how many people who had no idea what they were doing coming to Montana to recreate. But, she and her staff were able to take those encounters and turn them into "teachable moments."

"We want to first help them understand how to make Montana's outdoors a safe place and a welcoming place for all," she said. "There's a lot you can do there before you go in like a wrecking ball. There's a lot to teach about understanding the ecosystem and the risks and how humans have a role here."

Outdoor shop workers are on the front lines of teaching newcomers about best practices in the outdoors such as "leave no trace" ethics, bear awareness, human waste disposal, navigation and proper catch-and-release fishing techniques. Hutcheson said there's also an opportunity to teach them about natural resource extraction, climate change, stream degradation and all kinds of other environmental topics they may have never considered before. That way, they can take that knowledge back to Georgia and New York and Wisconsin and other places and work in better practices in their own communities.