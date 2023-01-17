Study revises Ninepipe Corridor as project remains unfunded

A mixture of highway bridges, wildlife overpasses and culverts is the best option for improving a critical stretch of U.S. Highway 93 just south of Ronan, according to a feasibility study commissioned by the Montana Department of Transportation.

But now the project is out of money: The study was the last phase that was funded. The state doesn't have money allocated for project design and engineering, or for construction, in its current five-year funding cycle through 2027. Grants could fund the otherwise stalled project as it approaches 30 years of development. Officials and engineers said that having the up-to-date feasibility study would make the project more competitive in grant applications.

The feasibility study, currently in draft form, refines the state's vision for improving a dangerous stretch of two-lane highway that sees a high number of wildlife crossings, including grizzly bears. The road crosses an ecologically sensitive area home to a variety of species and the Ninepipe National Wildlife Refuge. High groundwater makes reconstruction challenging.

The study compared three variations of improvements for the so-called Ninepipe Corridor from mile-marker 40 to 44.5, or Gunlock Road on the south to Brooke Lane on the north. The study graded each variation on transportation improvement, environmental impacts, fish and wildlife movement, human environment impacts, constructability, and cost. The Ninepipe Corridor is sandwiched between two other highway improvement projects already in the works: the Post Creek Hill Corridor immediately south and Ronan Urban Corridor immediately north. The Ronan Urban project is about 30% through the design phase; Post Creek Hill design is also ongoing. A separate intersection improvement project is adding a turn lane at Eagle Pass Trail.

The draft study report was presented at in-person and online meetings last week by officials from MDT and contracted engineering firm Robert Peccia & Associates. The state is accepting comments through Feb. 6, after which a final study report will be released.

Planning for the stretch of Highway 93 from Evaro to Polson dates back to at least the early 1990s. An environmental impact statement (EIS) was finalized in 1996. But for the segment from Post Creek Hill to Ronan, including the Ninepipe segment, the EIS "deferred the determination of specific design details," according to Vicki Crnich, a project manager with MDT. A supplemental EIS was completed in 2008.

The supplemental EIS identified the preferred option as a two-lane highway with a combination of bridges and culverts to allow wildlife and waterways to pass under the highway. A multi-use pedestrian path would run along the highway. At Gunlock Road on the south end of the corridor, the highway would have two 12-by-22-foot culverts and two 10-by-12-foot culverts passing underneath. At Ninepipe Reservoir, the highway would cross over a 660-foot bridge with 10–12 feet of vertical clearance underneath. Just north, at a pond deemed Kettle Pond 1, the highway would have two 60-foot bridges with 10–12 feet of clearance underneath. Between the bridges would be two 4-by-6-foot culverts. The same bridge and culvert configuration was planned for Kettle Pond 2 just to the north. At Crow Creek, on the corridor's north end, the supplemental EIS specified two bridges — one 120 feet long, one 150 feet long — each with 10–12 feet clearance underneath.

As the state made progress improving other segments of highway in the area, "MDT has encountered a number of unexpected challenges related to things like constructability, impacts and costs," Crnich said. "For the Ninepipe segment, MDT is applying some of the lessons we learned from the other projects and are proactively considering potential constraints and overall viability before a formal project is nominated for the Ninepipe corridor."

To do that, the state worked with Robert Peccia & Associates to perform a feasibility study that analyzed the viability of the project specified by the 2008 document. Scott Randall, the project lead with Robert Peccia & Associates, said the latest study used the 2008 concept as a starting point and made improvements from there. The study developed a second concept with significantly longer bridges, and a third concept with a mixture of bridges, culverts and an overpass. All of the options featured a two-lane highway (one lane in each direction) with 12-foot shoulders, plus a multi-use path separated from the highway. With an uncharacteristically narrow right-of-way of 100 feet (rather than 120 feet) and due to ecological concerns, an increase in travel lanes wasn't considered.

The third concept scored the same or better than the other two in the study. The concept — now identified as the preferred option instead of the 2008 concept — retains the two 12-by-22-foot culverts and two 10-by-12-foot culverts just north of Gunlock Road. The Ninepipe Reservoir bridge shrinks to 300 feet long but with a greater 15 feet of vertical clearance underneath. A wildlife overpass, similar to the overpass at Evaro, would be built just north of Eagle Pass Trail. The two kettle ponds would each have a 110-foot bridge with 10–12 feet clearance and two 4-by-6-foot culverts. Crow Creek would have a 500-foot bridge with 15 feet clearance underneath.

Sarah Nicolai, an engineer working on the project, said that crossing structure sizes were developed "according to targeted species known to cross the highway at each location." Crossing structure specifications and locations were developed in consultation with resource management agencies at the tribal, federal and state level, she said. Randall said that the preferred option in the study "represents the most cost-effective option with the greatest potential for funding due to it being the best balance of benefits, impacts and costs."

"I think the point with this feasibility study is to understand that, yes, it's been 14 years since the SEIS was completed, and we need to take a look at what's changed since then to see if that's still relevant or if we need to make some modifications," he said. "The next steps would be to take this information and try to figure out how it fits within MDT's funding cycle or if there's additional funding sources that may become available."

Crnich said "there's currently no available funding through 2027 for this project as it stands," but MDT could seek grant funding. And if the next steps are years away, Randall said, then "there would have to be a revised environmental document."