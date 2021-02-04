Study: Sewage threatens property values around clean western MT lakes

It would be easy to mistakenly believe the deep blue waters of Flathead Lake and Whitefish Lake, two iconic gems of western Montana, are everlastingly pristine.
But thousands of aging septic systems on the land around the lakes have been leaching human sewage for decades, and there's no law that says the owners have to pay to keep the feces from leaking into the water.
So the lakes are clear, for now, but there's no clarity on the future water quality if the situation remains unchanged for more decades to come.
A new study from researchers at the University of Montana's Flathead Lake Biological Station and the Whitefish Lake Institute has found that there could be a high price to pay if the water quality on these two iconic lakes isn't maintained.
In fact, the for-now clear waters of the two enormous bodies of water generate home values that result in over $3 billion in property value (also known as the property tax base) and perhaps as much as $25 million in extra property tax revenues for local and state government.
“We sought to economically quantify the aesthetic benefits landowners derive from living on or near lakes with exceptional water quality,” said Nanette Nelson, an FLBS research economist and lead author of the study. “Our results suggest that highly desirable lakes like Flathead and Whitefish lakes enhance surrounding property values, thereby contributing significantly to the local tax base and economy of both lake-based communities."
The study analyzed 7,000 real estate sales transactions occurring within two kilometers of the two lakes between 2004 and 2018. They found that a home on the lakefront of Whitefish Lake fetched an average premium of $1.3 million more than a home two kilometers from the water, a 254% difference. On Flathead Lake, property on the water got an average of $500,000 more compared to two kilometers away, a 114% increase.
"The effect of Flathead Lake on surrounding lakefront parcels equaled $12 million to $17 million in property tax revenues, while Whitefish Lake generated $5 million to $8 million," explained Lori Curtis of the Whitefish Lake Institute, the co-author of the study. "This is important because in the state of Montana, over 94% of local government and school district tax collections are derived from property taxes."
There are other economic benefits from expensive real estate transactions on the lake as well. Real estate agents, in particular, probably pop the champagne any time they close a deal on the waterfront. For example, a Missoula real estate broker closed the most expensive transaction on Flathead Lake's history in 2018 on a private island mansion listed for nearly $14 million.
Nelson said her real estate agent, who helped her buy a house near the lake, writes a check to donate to the Flathead Lake Biological Station every year.
"She told me it's the easiest check she writes every year," she said. "She told me 'my business depends on you guys keeping the water blue and clean.' Some of them get the connection between water quality, environmental quality and the value of real estate."
But although the rivers that feed the lakes come from areas of the state largely untrammeled by industry, agriculture and development, that doesn't mean there's no threat to the water quality.
Curtis and Nelson, citing records from Lake County and Flathead County, found that roughly 2,900 septic systems (25% of all systems) in Lake County and more than 15,780 septic systems (40% of all systems) in Flathead County are over 50 years old.
According to the Flathead County Health Department, systems built before 1990 generally last 15-20 years, and systems built after 1990 generally last about 30 years depending on the soil and site. Seasonal rains or spring high-water can often mix septic sewage with groundwater that flows into the lakes.
"There's no federal or state or county agency mandate to force people to maintain their septic systems or fix them if they're not working properly," Curtis explained. "If fact, you can't go onto someone's property to find out if the system's working properly or not. If people start seeing a $30,000 price tag, they're not going to let an inspector on their property."
The federal Environmental Protection Agency used to fund such things, but that money no longer exists, Curtis said. Other states, like Massachusetts, have come up with ways to manage the issue. It would take political willpower as well, she noted.
"People have to buy into it," she said.
In 2018, a member of a homeowner's association near Whitefish Lake told the Missoulian that some residents on fixed incomes balked at the $150-per-month price tag that would come with hooking up to city sewer lines.
In addition, many property owners are reluctant to be annexed into municipal governments because they would then have to pay city property taxes.
"Septic leaching is probably the number one concern of natural water bodies in the U.S.," Curtis explained. "Every single lake-based community has this problem, because typically municipalities can't bring water to people who live around lakes. Construction is too expensive and septic systems are very expensive to replace and repair. But the number of septic systems on Flathead Lake and Whitefish Lake that are way past their prime is very high."
Curtis and Nelson decided to look at the monetary value of clean water as a way of getting through to people.
"The main reason for the study was to find a way to communicate to the citizenry that there's more at stake than most people typically see," Curtis said. "You look at Whitefish and Flathead lakes and they're beautiful and pristine. But unfortunately, unless your'e a scientist, you don't see what's going on underneath the lake. There could be dramatic and long-lasting effects. We were trying to pull it out of scientific mode and relate it to what people can understand."
Nelson said that she didn't use changing water quality over time as a variable in her study because the water quality in Flathead and Whitefish lakes hasn't changed much over time.
"So we used distance to the lakefront as our variable," she noted.
However, she said there have been studies that have found human gut fauna in the water, although the lake "assimilates" those molecules fairly quickly. But if allowed to accumulate for too long, she said such nutrients could lead to algal blooms that would make the near-shore environment less desirable.
"I'm drawing on 50 or more studies that do show a correlation between water quality and housing values," she said. "I'm hoping I never have to. I don't want to have to do a study in 5 or 10 years saying 'see, because water quality has gone down, property values have gone down, I told you so' kind of a scenario."
Kate Sheridan is the executive director of the Flathead Lakers, a nonprofit environmental advocacy group focusing on water quality. She recently joined the Polson Chamber of Commerce because she wanted to help businesses make the connection between economic vitality and ecosystem health.
"The lake is truly the lifeblood of the community here," she said. "It's truly astonishing. People have different connections to the lake, but it always comes down to water quality."
She noted that tourism is a huge part of the commercial activity in Polson and other lake communities in the summer, and that industry depends on water quality as well.
"I've been digging into archives, and some of the first notes from meetings about the lake in the early 1960s mention septic systems are a problem," she said. "It's a basic education problem. People are moving here never having lived in a rural area and often don't realize when they buy homes there is a septic system."
Her organization sends out a newsletter reminding people to do maintenance. They even suggest "pump parties" where groups of property owners have their tanks drained together.
"We try to make it a little humorous," she said.
There's a decent amount of federal funding to fix community wastewater systems, she noted, but not a lot in the way to help repair individual septic systems.
"Septic is tricky because education needs to happen so people realize the importance," she said. "People find it cost prohibitive, so we need to look into different funding mechanisms, whether that's Revolving Loan Funds or other ways to help people make repairs and upgrades."
Sheridan is an open-water swimmer, so she knows full-well that the problem of aging, leaking septic tanks can't be allowed to build up over decades.
"That's not something that I want to stick my face in," she said.
The full study can be found online at whitefishlake.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Flathead_Whitefish_Hedonic_final.pdf.