Study: Sewage threatens property values around clean western MT lakes

"The main reason for the study was to find a way to communicate to the citizenry that there's more at stake than most people typically see," Curtis said. "You look at Whitefish and Flathead lakes and they're beautiful and pristine. But unfortunately, unless your'e a scientist, you don't see what's going on underneath the lake. There could be dramatic and long-lasting effects. We were trying to pull it out of scientific mode and relate it to what people can understand."

Nelson said that she didn't use changing water quality over time as a variable in her study because the water quality in Flathead and Whitefish lakes hasn't changed much over time.

"So we used distance to the lakefront as our variable," she noted.

However, she said there have been studies that have found human gut fauna in the water, although the lake "assimilates" those molecules fairly quickly. But if allowed to accumulate for too long, she said such nutrients could lead to algal blooms that would make the near-shore environment less desirable.

"I'm drawing on 50 or more studies that do show a correlation between water quality and housing values," she said. "I'm hoping I never have to. I don't want to have to do a study in 5 or 10 years saying 'see, because water quality has gone down, property values have gone down, I told you so' kind of a scenario."