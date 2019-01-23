Despite a fairly leaky public water system, Missoula water rates aren't expected to increase in the next few years, according to a new Water Master Plan study.
Shanna Adams, a consultant with HDR, and Logan McInnis, a Missoula city utility engineer, told the Public Works Committee on Wednesday that the current rates should be able to sustain the Missoula Water utility, which the city bought from a private party in 2017. This is the first study since the contentious purchase.
The next step, however, is to undertake a rate study to determine the city’s needs and where capital improvements should be made, as well as to look at growth and development and how it will pay for itself.
“We don’t put growth and development on the ratepayers; that’s done with development fees in conjunction with growth,” said Dale Bickell, Missoula’s chief administrative officer. “Probably this fall we’ll have a water development fee that we’ll bring back to the council, which will be similar to the sewer development fee, so the growth doesn’t fall on the back of ratepayers.”
Adams said they recommend the city replace 1 percent of its 337 miles of water main lines each year, especially since the pipes have a life expectancy of about 100 years. Last year, the city replaced or installed 1.8 miles of main lines, and almost 1 mile of service lines, which extend from the street to homes.
“It’s expensive,” Adams said. “Depending on the roadway type and services, it costs about $1.5 million per mile.”
She added that’s the total project cost, including engineering, surveying and construction oversight. McInnis noted that the larger pipes are more expensive, and can cost up to $2 million per mile to replace.
“I think a lot of cities end up chasing road development; they figure if you’re going to replace that road, we can do the main,” Adams said. “We want to see more coordination and communication.”
A graphic that was part of the presentation showed capital improvements ranging in cost from $4.5 million to $7 million between 2020 and 2024. The work would be paid for through the Water Enterprise Fund, which generally comes from water bills. Growth and development capital improvements could run from slightly under $1 million to almost $4 million, with those typically covered by developers.
Compared to Helena, Billings and Bozeman, Missoula has the second lowest water use at 140 gallons per capita per day, Adams said, adding that Bozeman doesn’t include its leakage rate in its total of 113 gallons per capita per day. Helena’s rate is 170 gallons per person per day, while Billings’ rate is 203 gallons; both those estimates are based on 2010 assessments, while Missoula’s study was done in 2017 and Bozeman’s in 2015.
Adams said the leaks in Missoula’s century-old water distribution system are difficult to pinpoint in part because of the permeability of the soils. They use acoustic sounding equipment to detect them, since the leaks make noise, and during a 10-year period the amount of leakage appears to be decreasing as old pipes are replaced.
While the city appears to have adequate water rights for the near future, Adams said they may need to be fluid in how and where those rights are allocated.
For example, the city has about 40 groundwater wells that can pump 73 million gallons of water per day, and 25 water storage facilities totaling 10.4 million gallons. But some of those water rights could be for the University neighborhood, while new homes and businesses are locating more often to the west and south in Missoula.
“Basically, wells are not physically located in a place where you can get water where you need it in 20 years,” Adams said. “So you might have excess rights in the University District but need them at the airport, so physically you will need to have new water rights.”