Study to implement bus-only lane on Brooks Street wins federal grant

Missoula has been awarded an $847,000 federal grant to complete a planning study on a center-running bus lane on Brooks Street through Midtown.

Brooks Street is one of the busiest roadways in Missoula and according to the grant application, it could reach capacity within 20 years. A bus lane, as well as bike lanes, could help solve this issue.

With the Bitterroot Valley population growing, in addition to urban growth west of Reserve Street, Brooks Street will likely only see additional traffic on an already snarled roadway. Roughly 9% of Missoula jobs are filled by Ravalli County residents, a recent city transportation plan stated.

"If nothing is done, the traffic modeling projects the street will fail," Annette Marchesseault, a project manager and redevelopment specialist for the Missoula Redevelopment Agency, said on Thursday. "Traffic will get worse and worse and worse and the level of service from a traffic standpoint will fail.

"And, so, we're looking ahead and saying, 'What can we do to proactively anticipate that?'"

U.S. Sens. Steve Daines and Jon Tester announced the award in separate press releases earlier this week. Numerous politicians — including both Tester and Daines, as well as Missoula mayor John Engen — sent letters to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in support of the project, as did Malcolm Long, the director for the Montana Department of Transportation, and the Missoula County commissioners.

“As Missoula continues to grow, affordable and safe transportation has to grow with it for everyone who lives here,” Sen. Tester said. “These resources will bring potential transit opportunities to the heart of Missoula and ensure that folks can get to work or school safely and on time. This is great news for Missoula’s families and businesses, and I look forward to seeing the results of the study.”

Missoula is chipping in an additional $80,000 for the study, with $50,000 of that coming from the Missoula Redevelopment Agency and an additional $30,000 from the Missoula Urban Transportation District for a total of $927,000. Matching funds were a requirement for the grant.

The uses of the money will vary, with the largest chunk, $250,000, going toward conceptual design and engineering, and another $125,000 to prepare a ridership forecast. The plan falls in line with master plans in the area for growth, development and transit, the grant application said.

“I’m glad to see the City of Missoula receive these important resources to make Brooks Street businesses more accessible to Montanans and visitors. This grant will help support Montana jobs, transit and the local economy,” Sen. Daines said.

A 6-mile stretch between the Brooks/Reserve Street intersection and Downtown Missoula are included in the study. A 2-mile section between Reserve and Mount Avenue is where the center bus lane would be placed.

If built, the hope would be that Mountain Line would provide buses every 15 minutes along the corridor.

"If we can get a bus that runs every 15 minutes or so, then there's the opportunity to capture commuters," Marchesseault said. "If people are commuting in from the Bitterroot Valley, to capture them before they get onto the Brooks corridor, they can park their car and take the bus."

Significant neighborhood services have been added around Tremper's Shopping Center and more redevelopment in the area is expected, said Aaron Wilson, Missoula's infrastructure and mobility planning manager.

"I think you'll see that this project has the ability to really foster that in much larger scale, because I think there's a ton of interest in that part of town," Wilson said.

Widening the road in some areas may happen, but the goal is to keep that to a minimum, Wilson said.

A major aspect of the plan includes building what are being called "pedestrian refuges" along the street to make it easier to cross. It is difficult and often dangerous to cross Brooks Street by foot or bike.

There were 799 crashes within 150 feet of intersections involved in the study from 2007-16, the grant application said.

The bus stops, which would be in the middle of the street, would act as these pedestrian refuges.

Additionally, the plan involves major aspects of the city's sustainability goals. Mountain Line is committed to running a fleet of fully electric buses, with the protected bike lanes also considered as eco-friendly transportation.

"For instance, high school students at Sentinel, right now, probably drive to school because crossing that street by bike or on foot is not safe," Marchesseault said. "If we can make it much more permeable, we're giving people a lot more options for transportation."

Brooks Street acts as a major neighborhood divider in the area as well. Cities across the country are grappling with how to reconnect neighborhoods divided by busy roadways.

Missoula is not immune to this issue.

"This is a nut that a lot of communities are trying to crack right now. How do you integrate highway commercial (areas) into your urban fabric?" Marchesseault said. "And so for our situation, we think this center lane bus rapid transit is a really elegant way to start to do that."

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian.

