Submittable taps new CEO, Adair retires

Adair Jewelers' owner is retiring and having a sale.
Growing up, Jim Adair remembers spending a lot of time on the Yellowstone River, looking for agates.
"I've always been a rock geek," said Adair.
That search for rocks led to a career of over 50 years in the jewelry business and 38 years as a store owner. He now has decided to retire.
"I turned 65 this year, and I thought, I live in the most incredible state for outdoor activities. I want to enjoy the outdoors while I still can and maybe even catch a fish," he said.
Adair Jewelers is also holding a huge storewide retirement sale.
"Expect to find one-of-a-kind deals on high-quality jewelry, including engagement rings, wedding bands, and a variety of premium gemstones in every color," he said. "Customers can expect to find something at every price point. There really is something for everybody."
Adair said the store has the biggest collection of Yogo sapphires in the world. "Yogo Sapphires are incredibly rare but known for their brilliance and gorgeous cornflower blue color. For many Montana brides, it is the go-to for engagement rings," he said.
Adair originally opened in 1982 in a mall store. Then, in 2000, he moved the store to its own building. In 2018, he opened the Adair Bridal Center with his wife, Brandy. It's a 24,000 square-foot facility anchored by the 8,000 square-foot Adair Jewelers and the 4,000 square-foot Last Best Bridal Shop, both of which they own.
“We don't take ourselves too seriously, and we want our customers to have fun," said Adair. “We're unique from other jewelry stores, we handpick all of the merchandise; you'll find unique pieces here you won't find anywhere else.”
During this COVID-19 era, the store will have enhanced safety measures, such as daily temperature checks. As a large, spacious store, it also makes it easy for people to shop and remain socially distant.
As Adair reflects on a long career, he's grateful for the community's continued support. He's even found that multiple generations of customers are shopping with him.
"Grandpa and Grandma bought their rings here, and now the grandkids are coming in," said Adair.
The store gives donations to a variety of organizations and is especially proud to support veteran's organizations.
Between himself and Brandy, they have five children, who followed their own career paths.
Adair attributes his long success to a simple philosophy.
"We sell high-quality products at a fair price."
Want to go?
- What: Adair Jewelers Retirement Sale
- When: Sale opened to the public October 16, 2020
- Where: Adair Jewelers, 3465 American Way, Missoula, MT 59808
- (406) 721-4025
Thor Culverhouse, former CEO of Skytap, Lighter Capital, and Stratavia, has been appointed the new CEO of Submittable, a technology startup and a market leader in submission and application software.
The transition comes as co-founder Michael FitzGerald steps down after 10 years as CEO and three years after a cancer diagnosis. It also comes as the company continues to grow after raising $10 million in Series B funding in July 2019.
With more than 20 years of experience in leadership roles, Culverhouse brings to Submittable a diverse background that includes engineering, sales, and scaling startups.
"Submittable is well positioned to grow and thrive — the product and the team are ready to level up and accomplish more, and I'm excited to be part of that process," Culverhouse said. "This is an opportunity for both me and for the company, and I feel energized to dive into the work."
FitzGerald will remain active with the company, serving as Chairman of the Board of Directors and assisting with Culverhouse's transition for the next quarter.
"I am so proud of what Submittable has accomplished in the last decade, and how far we've come from a small, good idea and a one-room office," FitzGerald said. "But in order for the company to continue to thrive, it's time for a change in leadership. After our search, I'm 100% confident that Thor can take us above and beyond our next goals."
In its 10-year history, Submittable's Missoula office has grown to a team of over 100 while its product has been utilized by more than 11,000 organizations to power submissions and applications for grants, fellowships, awards, events, publications, and more.
