Submittable taps new CEO, Adair retires

With more than 20 years of experience in leadership roles, Culverhouse brings to Submittable a diverse background that includes engineering, sales, and scaling startups.

"Submittable is well positioned to grow and thrive — the product and the team are ready to level up and accomplish more, and I'm excited to be part of that process," Culverhouse said. "This is an opportunity for both me and for the company, and I feel energized to dive into the work."

FitzGerald will remain active with the company, serving as Chairman of the Board of Directors and assisting with Culverhouse's transition for the next quarter.

"I am so proud of what Submittable has accomplished in the last decade, and how far we've come from a small, good idea and a one-room office," FitzGerald said. "But in order for the company to continue to thrive, it's time for a change in leadership. After our search, I'm 100% confident that Thor can take us above and beyond our next goals."

In its 10-year history, Submittable's Missoula office has grown to a team of over 100 while its product has been utilized by more than 11,000 organizations to power submissions and applications for grants, fellowships, awards, events, publications, and more.