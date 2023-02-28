Anyone hoping to drive most areas of Glacier National Park in July had better be ready at their computer March 1.

That’s when a limited number of vehicle reservation tickets for the park’s ticketed-entry system will go on sale. The tickets will become available on recreation.gov. at 8 a.m. on March 1. The March 1 batch of tickets is for vehicle entry into four popular areas of the park during the month of July. Tickets for Going-to-the-Sun Road are valid for three days of entry. Tickets for Many Glacier, North Fork and Two Medicine are valid for one day. The tickets, which cost a $2 processing fee, must be purchased in addition to the regular $35 park entry pass required to be in the park. The $35 passes are good for seven days.

The tickets are required for entry between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. in those four areas. Anyone with a regular park pass can enter the areas before 6 a.m. or after 3 p.m., although entry at West Glacier prior to 6 a.m. is not allowed for anyone because of ongoing road construction. Going-to-the-Sun Road is subject to ticketed entry for vehicles from May 26 through Sept. 10 if entering from Apgar (West Glacier or Camas Road), and from July 1 through Sept. 10 if entering from the Rising Sun Checkpoint near St. Mary, on the park’s east side. The North Fork Road is subject to ticketed entry from May 26 through Sept. 10. Many Glacier is subject to ticketed entry from July 1 through Sept. 10. Two Medicine is subject to ticketed entry from July 1 through Sept. 10.

Tickets for entry between May 26 and June 30 went on sale Feb. 1 and quickly sold out.

Areas of the park outside of the four places subject to ticketed entry for vehicles do not require the $2 ticket. People who own land within the park accessed by an area subject to a vehicle entry ticket are exempt from purchasing a ticket, as are tribal members. Anyone who has lodging, camping, transportation or commercial activity reservations within the four areas (a boat ride on Lake McDonald, for example) does not need a vehicle-entry ticket. Instead, their reservation counts as their vehicle-entry ticket for that area. And, not all of the limited supply of tickets will be sold months in advance. A portion of the tickets for each area will be available 24 hours in advance, beginning on May 25 at 8 a.m.

Work in progress

The ticketed-entry system for vehicles debuted in 2021 for the Going-to-the-Sun Road corridor only, due to a dramatic increase in park visitors in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The program expanded to the North Fork area in 2022 due to a significant uptick in visitors there in 2021. The increased visitation to North Fork in 2021 was likely due to the ticketed-entry system put in place on the Going-to-the-Sun Road, according to Dave Roemer, the park’s superintendent.

“We have learned quite a bit, particularly in the North Fork,” he said in an interview Feb. 21. He said that people who couldn’t get into Going-to-the-Sun Road often went up to the nearby North Fork area instead, “So no mystery there. People will go where they can go.”

Roemer, who became Glacier’s superintendent in July, said that visitors, businesses, local residents and park employees told him North Fork returned to its “slower, rural” quality in 2022 because of the ticketed-entry system.

“The North Fork was like the North Fork again,” he said people told him. But, he said, “I think that’s a success story that comes at a cost.”

The success wasn’t perfect. Parking at places like Logan Pass or Avalanche Creek wasn’t much better than before, he said. The tickets simply grant vehicle access — they don’t guarantee a parking space, and people often flock to the same lots around the same times.

Roemer himself is free-form in planning his time outside of work, he said, and he likes to improvise when he travels. He noted that the ticketed-entry system largely prevents people from visiting the park in that way. Also, last year, North Fork opened to non-ticketed vehicles at 6 p.m., while Going-to-the-Sun Road opened to non-ticketed vehicles at 4 p.m. — something Roemer said led to frequent confusion among visitors, who often mixed up which place opened at which time.

He expressed concern that some people may experience “a little bit of the worst of both systems”: They could be barred entry to an area between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. for lack of a ticket, only to find themselves caught up in a congested flood of entrants in the afternoon rush.

But the benefit of the system, he said, is that it prevents the park’s most popular areas from becoming so crowded that the visitor experience is significantly diminished. At times, park officials have closed areas of the park without prior notice when they became too full.

Many Glacier, for example, hit capacity and was abruptly closed to incoming visitors on 57 occasions last summer. And, Roemer said, “Two Medicine definitely had busy days last year, particularly before the Going-to-the-Sun Road corridor was fully open. So we had some closures on that too.”

After seeing how North Fork was swamped in 2021 and returned somewhat to normalcy in 2022 because of ticketed entry, officials expanded the program.

“The lesson with the North Fork is one we’re now applying to Many Glacier and Two Med for the same reasons,” he said. “We would like to be able to avoid those unplanned closures so somebody doesn’t drive several hours out from Kalispell or Whitefish to find the gate closed.”

Other popular national parks have implemented ticketed entry systems, too, including Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado, Arches National Park and Zion National Park in Utah, and Acadia National Park in Maine. All of the parks are piloting the program, Roemer said, and are all testing in slightly different ways. Rocky Mountain National Park, for example, requires ticketed entry tied to entering at a specific one-hour time slot.

“We could spread people more evenly with tighter controls, but tighter controls are not really what people want to have about their experience,” Roemer said. “We’re a looser system, believe it or not.”