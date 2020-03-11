Suicides decreasing in Missoula County with increased prevention efforts

"(It's) a huge increase in people knowing where to reach out and actually making that call," said de Pastino.

De Pastino said the organization has worked to strengthen the safety net for people in crisis by getting different organizations to work together, increasing outreach and awareness efforts, providing more resources including cards with the warning signs of suicide, education on response tactics, and even gun locks.

De Pastino said that 75% of the 28 completed suicides in Missoula County in 2018 were by firearm, but that rate dropped to 40% of suicides in Missoula County in 2019.

"The more outreach we can do, the more public awareness we can do, the better it will be, and the more people who are going to know how to reach out for help," de Pastino said.

De Pastino said Project Tomorrow is currently looking at ways to develop a local crisis hotline because Congress is currently considering legislation that would make the lifeline a three-digit number for all mental health crisis, which they anticipate would add nearly four times as many calls.