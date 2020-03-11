Suicides decreasing in Missoula County with increased prevention efforts

The number of suicides in Missoula County has decreased each year since 2016, during which time the number of people in the county reaching out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline has increased.
In 2019, there were 21 suicides in Missoula County, compared with 34 suicides in 2016, said Nancy de Pastino, Missoula County's suicide prevention coordinator and co-chair of United Way's Project Tomorrow. Meanwhile, there was a 99.2% increase in calls to the Lifeline from Missoula between 2016 and 2018 — making Missoula the county with the highest increase in number of calls statewide.
Additionally, Montana is no longer leading the nation in suicides, according to a new report by the American Association of Suicidology that found that in 2018, Montana had the fourth highest suicide rate in the nation.
"We're not taking credit for these positive developments, but we know that the only thing that's different in Missoula County in the past four years is the presence of Project Tomorrow Montana," said Susan Hay Patrick, the CEO of United Way of Missoula County and co-chair of Project Tomorrow.
Patrick and several colleagues updated the Missoula City Council on Wednesday on increased suicide prevention efforts in the county, including work by Project Tomorrow, an organization focused on reducing the number of suicides and suicide attempts through collaborative efforts.
"(It's) a huge increase in people knowing where to reach out and actually making that call," said de Pastino.
De Pastino said the organization has worked to strengthen the safety net for people in crisis by getting different organizations to work together, increasing outreach and awareness efforts, providing more resources including cards with the warning signs of suicide, education on response tactics, and even gun locks.
De Pastino said that 75% of the 28 completed suicides in Missoula County in 2018 were by firearm, but that rate dropped to 40% of suicides in Missoula County in 2019.
"The more outreach we can do, the more public awareness we can do, the better it will be, and the more people who are going to know how to reach out for help," de Pastino said.
De Pastino said Project Tomorrow is currently looking at ways to develop a local crisis hotline because Congress is currently considering legislation that would make the lifeline a three-digit number for all mental health crisis, which they anticipate would add nearly four times as many calls.
In addition to adding local call centers in Montana, the organization plans to work on creating "mobile crisis units" in the future where mental health workers would respond to mental health crises instead of law enforcement.
"Instead of bringing them to a hospital or jail, they would bring them to a center where they can get the help they really need," de Pastino said.
A full list of warning signs that may mean someone is at risk for suicide is available on the organization's website at projecttomorrowmt.org/suicide-warning-signs/.