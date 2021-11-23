Suit filed against former University of Montana dean of students

A federal lawsuit accuses former University of Montana Dean of Students Rhondie Voorhees of retaliating against an Arizona student for reporting a sexual assault.

Voorhees worked at UM from 2012 to 2018, when the university eliminated the dean of students position and terminated her contract. She now serves as dean of students at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

The lawsuit was filed Nov. 11 against Voorhees, the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Board of Trustees, the university and Tyler Smith, who the plaintiff, student Audrey Davis, alleges sexually assaulted her while she was sleeping.

Voorhees and Embry-Riddle allegedly threatened Davis for complaining how poorly the university handled Davis' reporting of the assault to the Title IX office. The defendants “have tried to bully, intimidate and sue Davis into silence,” the lawsuit said.

“This is a case about a sexual assault victim being victimized a second and then a third time by an institution and its Dean,” the lawsuit reads. “ERAU and Dean Voorhees treated her with deliberate indifference and retaliated against her for exercising her rights.”

Davis’ alleged assailant, Smith, was another student at the university, so she reported the incident to the Title IX office, the lawsuit said. The university acted with noticeable indifference, paying little to no attention to her case for months, then threatening her with retaliation.

Voorhees declined to comment on pending litigation to the Missoulian, but said she looks forward to her day in court.

Voorhees filed a defamation complaint against Davis in May. This followed a February online petition that was launched by Davis and included “several false and defamatory statements,” Voorhees' complaint said. The petition asked Voorhees to resign.

Voorhees’ complaint says in September of 2020, she and Davis met to discuss Davis’ concerns about how her Title IX report was being handled. Voorhees explained to her that she is not involved in the Title IX process at the aeronautical university; it says Davis acknowledged Voorhees did not have a hand in Title IX matters.

Davis and her attorney have since moved to dismiss Voorhees’ defamation suit. In her motion to dismiss, Davis says she didn't attribute responsibility for her Title IX report to Voorhees, but rather made suggestions to Voorhees on how to improve the aeronautical university's Title IX process. Voorhees never responded to this, the motion reads.

It goes on to say Davis raised the issue of having the accused student in classes with her, which does fit into Voorhees' job description as dean.

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University has campuses in Prescott, Arizona, and Daytona Beach, Florida. Its Arizona campus is home to about 3,000 undergraduate students.

In August, Voorhees and three other current and former female University of Montana faculty accused UM of discrimination on the basis of gender in a lawsuit filed in federal court in Missoula.

The Missoula lawsuit says that in Voorhees' role as UM's dean, she alerted the university to many Title IX violations and safety issues and made repeated efforts to bring attention to numerous concerns she had about student and campus safety, especially in regard to female students and faculty. She alleges her reports were met with conflict and were downplayed and/or entirely disregarded.

She was placed on administrative leave and paid for 10 more months, but was not allowed to work while her contract term expired.

