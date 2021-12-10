Suit filed against Helena man, church over child sex abuse allegations

More sexual assault allegations have emerged against a Helena man accused of trying to meet a teenage girl in Missoula, and against Mount Helena Community Church for allegedly allowing the abuse to happen.

A lawsuit filed in Lewis and Clark County on Wednesday alleges that Jerrad Zitnik, 44, sexually abused a teenager on a mission trip in 1995 when he was 19.

The survivor and Zitnik were both members of Mount Helena Community Church when they attended the trip, sponsored by the church, in the Philippines. Zitnik was an adult supervisor, designated by the church as a worship leader.

Zitnik was taken into custody in Missoula in late October after federal agents arrested him on suspicion of trying to meet up with a 13-year-old girl for sex.

At one point on the trip, Zitnik climbed into bed with the survivor and assaulted her without her consent, the suit said. The survivor communicated with her parents about the assault, and they reported it to church officials. The church's response was to sequester the girl alone in a room, and later bring her out of the room and forced her to confront Zitnik.

Church leadership officials "told (the survivor) that they had 'prayed' about what to do, and that they thought the Plaintiff should forgive Zitnik in front of all those attending the mission trip. MHCC's leadership/officials also encouraged Plaintiff to not discuss the sexual abuse again," the suit said.

The suit also alleges the church was privy to Zitnik's pattern of abusive behaviors prior to allowing him to travel to the Philippines, as others had accused him of similar conduct.

The suit accuses the Helena church of negligence, negligent hiring, retention and supervision, negligence for failing to report and principal liability, saying the church failed to exercise reasonable care in protecting the survivor from sexual abuse.

As a result of the alleged negligence, Zitnik was given the opportunity to sexually abuse the girl, the complaint reads. Further, the church was obligated to report the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services if they had received a report of child abuse.

The survivor has suffered serious mental health issues and substance abuse as a result of Zitnik and the church's actions, the complaint said. She is seeking compensatory and punitive damages against both Zitnik and the church.

When he was arrested in Missoula, Zitnik admitted to officials he had been talking with the 13-year-old girl, but said he was “baited.” Following his arrest in this incident, he stated he had started to change his mind about engaging in sexual conduct with the girl on the drive over and earlier in the week, Missoula County charging documents said. He claimed he was just planning to meet her briefly after leaving work and driving to Missoula from Helena.

He is no longer in custody at the Missoula County jail.

The plaintiff is being represented by John Heenan of Heenan & Cook PLLC in Billings, as well as Michael McLean of Wall, McLean & Gallagher PLLC in Helena.

Mount Helena Community Church did not return a request for comment.

