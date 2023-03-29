A lawsuit alleging that Ravalli County unconstitutionally has charged pretrial fees got the go-ahead to move forward in federal court last week.

Equal Justice Under Law, a D.C.-based law firm, filed the suit in August 2021 challenging the county’s implementation of pretrial supervision fees for people who can’t afford to pay them, contending the county is operating “a wealth-based discrimination scheme." On March 21, a federal judge granted the plaintiffs’ class certification and greenlit the case to move on to the next steps in the legal process.

“That is, really, from our perspective, a huge victory for our clients and the class because people in Ravalli County are going to have their day in court,” Equal Justice Under Law Executive Director Phil Telfeyan said of the judge’s order.

Mitch Young, the attorney representing Ravalli County, declined to comment pending further litigation.

The suit focuses on fees that people charged with a crime are required to pay for supervision, including the costs of GPS ankle monitors, Breathalyzers and drug tests. Equal Justice Under Law filed an amended complaint on Aug. 17 on behalf of Teri Lea Evenson-Childs, a houseless person, and Daniel O’Toole of Hamilton and “on behalf of all others similarly situated.”

U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen’s March 21 order was two-prong, addressing both the county’s motion to dismiss the case and the plaintiffs’ request for class certification.

Christensen granted the plaintiffs’ motion to certify class status pertaining to people experiencing poverty in Ravalli County who are arrested and placed in the county’s Jail Diversion Program and are charged fees prior to being convicted of a crime.

That ruling looks at prospective policy changes, Telfeyan explained. All indigent people on pretrial supervision in Ravalli County ordered to pay fees prior to conviction would be entitled to possible relief, if the plaintiffs prove the case.

A motion to dismiss the case altogether was filed by the county in December 2021, contending the plaintiffs didn’t make adequate legal claims, court filings show.

In his order, Christensen partially granted the motion, dismissing Ravalli County Sheriff Stephen Holton and Ravalli County Justices of the Peace Jennifer Ray and Jim Bailey as defendants. But he kept Ravalli County as the sole defendant.

“So many parts of this ruling are historic for the people of Ravalli County,” Telfeyan said. He added his firm has continued to receive letters and calls from Ravalli County residents on pretrial supervision.

“The system is affecting so many people,” he said.

A pretrial conference is scheduled for April 12 in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto.