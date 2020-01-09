Two new lawsuits filed against an already embattled program in northwest Montana for troubled children allege those attending the Ranch for Kids for treatment were exploited to work on a ranch, a pizzeria and a movie theater.
The new filings against Ranch for Kids brings the total to three civil lawsuits since state regulators suspended the program's license and removed 27 children from the Rexford facility in a July raid with state and local law enforcement.
The new lawsuits carry the same allegations of abuse and neglect as described by state investigators and which served as the basis for the first lawsuit filed against Ranch for Kids and owner Bill Sutley in October. What has expanded in the lawsuits, according to Rob Bell, whose firm represents the families in all three civil actions, are the plaintiffs’ claims that their children were exploited for free labor.
"We knew they were being required to work on Sutley's properties," Bell said. "But what we've learned since is that these kids were also being required to work at businesses that were owned by Sutley and family members."
In a Thursday morning phone call with the Missoulian, Sutley refused to comment on the lawsuits.
The plaintiffs in the two new lawsuits, both filed in the past week, allege their children were put to work at Sutley’s ranch, as well as Fire and Slice, and the Majestic Theater, two businesses located in nearby Eureka. The Missoulian is attempting to reach them for comment.
All three lawsuits, filed by families from Washington, Virginia and Montana, include claims of physical and emotional abuse, practices of hiring unqualified staff, and treatment methods that set children further back, rather than improving their conditions.
Ranch for Kids billed itself as a therapeutic boarding school for children who were adopted from overseas. Its “expertise” included treating children with Reactive Attachment Disorder and Fetal Alcohol Syndrome, although no employees there were certified for such treatment methods.
Residents in Rexford, roughly 100 people in the total population, told the Missoulian in July they had witnessed abuse of the children there by staff, and expressed frustrations with the inability to secure the children at the facility. State law enforcement said after the 27 children were removed that allegations of abuse and neglect dated back a decade.
In previous interviews, Sutley denied any allegations of abuse and neglect. The Ranch for Kids operators have appealed the suspension. The state health department has not yet issued a final ruling.
This story will be updated.