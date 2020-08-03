Summer camp enrollments rise and fall with COVID trends

"We've had a handful of families pull out as COVID numbers become higher, and then we've had more families enrolling as they have been eager to get their children back with their peers and participating in different programs," Moore said. "So we've been seeing both sides of it."

Summer camps serve as an escape from summer boredom for kids and as a way for parents to get kids out of the house for a little while, both of which are especially needed this summer.

"A lot of the kids are super excited to start making friends again. A lot of them have been pretty cooped up," said Tyler Taylor, associate director of the Missoula YMCA's school age programs.

"The parents as well have said that they've seen dramatic changes in their kids feeling less stressed and being able to have a place to get all that energy out, and to kind of get back into the school routine."

Moore said the biggest change over the summer is that staff and kids ages 5 and older are now required to wear face coverings.

"They're all wearing masks the whole time when they're in the clubhouse, except for when they're outside, when they're able to take those off," Moore said.