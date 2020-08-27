Summer enrollment up, fall numbers 'in flux': UM President Seth Bodnar issues State of the University address

The University of Montana's summer enrollment was up for the third straight year this summer, though fall enrollment numbers are "not as high as they would have been in a pre-COVID scenario," President Seth Bodnar said in a State of the University address and press conference Thursday.
"I think we are seeing COVID impacting student decisions," Bodnar said in a press conference following the address. "We've been excited about the foundation we built, the progress we made from an enrollment standpoint, but I think we have seen a lot of students and families make some different decisions."
Bodnar gave an anecdote from earlier in the day when he said he was walking across campus and talked to a recent high school graduate from Washington who told Bodnar that she is taking a gap year but is looking at universities.
Bodnar did not provide enrollment numbers for the fall semester on Thursday. However, the president said UM has built a "modern recruiting infrastructure" and said the number of applications was up this year. Of particular note, he said applications from out-of-state students were up around 30% compared to a year ago.
Summer enrollment was up by more than 30% as compared to summer of 2017, and the university graduated 549 students this summer, compared to 399 last year, he said. Undergraduate enrollment has been a challenge at UM; according to the Montana University System, UM lost 37% of its full time equivalent student enrollment since 2012.
Bodnar also said the UM's budget figures are "still somewhat in flux" because he said some students are still registering, and noted that COVID-19 will likely present some budgetary challenges.
"We'll be taking a hard look at the way that we best allocate resources across this institution to serve our students," Bodnar said during the press conference.
That will mean an increase in resources on some areas of campus, and decreases in other areas.
Bodnar said it's critical that UM allocates those resources "fairly and to best meet the needs of our students in this community."
The university will look a lot different this academic year, and Bodnar said the guiding imperative behind all changes has been protecting the health and safety of UM students and staff while ensuring that students can keep on learning through in-person, hybrid and remote options.
To prepare for the year in a pandemic, the university reconfigured classrooms and set up outdoor classrooms; IT teams upgraded infrastructure and equipped classrooms with new technology; resident dining teams modified operations; and the Office of Housing established space and procedures for quarantine and isolation of students as necessary.
In other new developments, Bodnar said UM will begin designing a new dining facility on campus this year, and said the university also set a new record for research, exceeding $100 million in expenditures this year.
Bodnar also praised the university's team at the Curry Health Center and faculty in the School of Public and Community Health Sciences for building a testing system and a contact tracing protocol in collaboration with the Missoula City-County Health Department.
He also addressed ongoing issues of racism and said "it's important that we acknowledge that we all have work to do here to examine and rehabilitate our own practices and policies and to ensure our curricula and programming draw from intellectual traditions that can inform anti-racist, inclusive action."
Bodnar said UM shaped a "long-needed, student-facing position that will focus on creating a more equitable anti-racist campus" with the guidance of the Diversity Advisory Council in the input of students.
