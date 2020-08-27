Summer enrollment up, fall numbers 'in flux': UM President Seth Bodnar issues State of the University address

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The University of Montana's summer enrollment was up for the third straight year this summer, though fall enrollment numbers are "not as high as they would have been in a pre-COVID scenario," President Seth Bodnar said in a State of the University address and press conference Thursday.

"I think we are seeing COVID impacting student decisions," Bodnar said in a press conference following the address. "We've been excited about the foundation we built, the progress we made from an enrollment standpoint, but I think we have seen a lot of students and families make some different decisions."

Bodnar gave an anecdote from earlier in the day when he said he was walking across campus and talked to a recent high school graduate from Washington who told Bodnar that she is taking a gap year but is looking at universities.

Bodnar did not provide enrollment numbers for the fall semester on Thursday. However, the president said UM has built a "modern recruiting infrastructure" and said the number of applications was up this year. Of particular note, he said applications from out-of-state students were up around 30% compared to a year ago.