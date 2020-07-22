Summer MADE Fair cancels due to pandemic, will go online-only

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The pandemic has forced another popular Missoula event, the Summer MADE Fair, to cancel its in-person event and shift to a virtual substitute.

"A lot of artists are hurting right now and we were hoping to pull it off, but it is just not safe," said Carol Lynn Lapotka of handMADE Montana and the MADE Fair. They cited the danger of gathering large groups of people — in their case it has reached 7,000 attendees — while cases of COVID-19 are rising in Montana.

The fair, originally scheduled for June 21 in Caras Park, had been rescheduled for Aug. 23.

The decision was based in part on a survey sent to all the artists who were scheduled to participate and from discussions with customers. Lapotka said 170 artists had originally been selected, and 20 eventually dropped out because of the pandemic. They plan to reach out to them about participation in the virtual event.