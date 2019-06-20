Friday marks the first day of summer 2019.
To re-state, the first day of summer (emphasis added for unresponsive weather patterns).
When the June 21 forecast calls for 1 to 2 inches of snow on Glacier National Park’s Logan Pass and 2 to 6 inches on the roads heading into Yellowstone National Park, one could be forgiven for assuming we’ve skipped fall and gone straight back to winter. High temperatures through Saturday should struggle to break 60 degrees.
West Glacier expects a high temperature of 49 on Friday, dampening bike riders’ hopes of a scenic trip up the Going-to-the-Sun Road. The chance of precipitation there is 100%, with thunderstorms in the afternoon and snow in the evening above 5,500 feet.
The road over the Continental Divide was supposed to open to motorized vehicles on Sunday, but that date is in doubt as plowing crews assess how much extra work the cold front will add to their agenda.
In Yellowstone, the cold front was expected to push temperatures below freezing Thursday night and Friday morning in southern parts of the park. The northern entrance at Mammoth had snow in the forecast Thursday night and a high of 53 with snow, rain and thunderstorms on the bulletin for Friday.
The low-pressure weather front should move far enough east by late Saturday to allow more seasonable warmth to return across western Montana. Thermometers should reach 70 by Monday in Missoula and climb to the mid-70s by midweek, when moist conditions may start producing afternoon thunderstorms through the end of the week.
Elsewhere in weather world, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration declared May the fourth-hottest month in 140 years for average global temperature (the hottest May occurred in 2016). The first part of 2019 came in 1.67 degrees above the 20th century average, making it the third-hottest year to date on record. Temperature records have been set around the globe, including parts of southern Africa, the Arctic Circle and southeastern Brazil.
Both Arctic and Antarctic sea ice measurements were abnormal for May, with the northern measuring its second-lowest coverage since 1979 and the southern sea ice producing its smallest extent on record for the month of May. Meanwhile, Europe logged its coolest May since 2004.