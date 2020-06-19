Summer solstice link brings Stonehenge to Montana

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Add to the pandemic related aggravations the official cancellation of summer's start — at least if you planned to celebrate it at Stonehenge, the Druidic monument in Great Britain.

British authorities have closed the site due to Covid-19 safety concerns, but they will live-stream the sunset-to-sunrise seasonal shift on the Wiltshire, England, monument’s Facebook page or Twitter. That saves thousands of visitors the hassle of finding parking and staying up all night to finally get some good weather or cosmic connection.

And for Montanans, it’s even better. At Stonehenge, the solstice occurs Saturday at 10:26 p.m. local time and lasts through 3:52 a.m. In Missoula, that translates to a start time of 1:26 p.m. and end at 8:52 p.m. when the first sun rays shine above the Heel Stone, the formation’s summer indicator.

After some unseasonable cold that left many Montanans scrambling to restart their furnaces, local weather will be mostly sunny on solstice Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. The high temperature should be 77, with a nighttime low of 54 in the Missoula area. After a rainy Saturday night and Sunday, summer should properly engage with temps in the low to mid-80s starting Monday.

This begins the longest period of daylight in the northern hemisphere. It unfortunately also means the beginning of days getting shorter. Enjoy summer while you can.

